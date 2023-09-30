Listen to NSYNC's First Song in Decades From Trolls 3 Soundtrack

*NSYNC's first new song in decades is officially here. On Friday, RCA Records officially released "Better Place", the new song that *NSYNC contributed for the upcoming Trolls: Band Together soundtrack. "Better Place" is the first song that Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick have released together since 2001's "Girlfriend." Prior to the song's release, the band's most recent public reunions were presenting Taylor Swift with an award at this month's MTV Video Music Awards, accepting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, and three members of the band performing at WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and singer Ryan Cabrera's wedding.

"It is beautiful, you know? To be this age and the fans are still this excited, it is a dream come true," Bass revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I had no idea the fandom would go this nuts... I blame Taylor Swift. I think she she sicced the Swifties on us and I think the Swifties and the *NSYNCers just kind of created this tsunami. And I think it's been so fun!"

"It was pretty emotional, the first time we all got in the studio together," Bass added. "Back in March, we decided to, you know, get back together and have some fun and it was like no [time] had passed. But there was a lot of tears. It was just tears of joy. And it was just a beautiful moment. Like, time does so much and for us to finally be together, it just feels right."

Will *NSYNC Go on a Reunion Tour?

As Bass revealed in the same interview, there are not any current plans for *NSYNC to embark on a reunion tour — but the response from fans about their new collaboration has definitely increased those chances.

"I've been telling the fans, like, we don't have solid plans right now," Bass explained. "Because, you know, we're waiting for the strike to end we've got things to do," Bass said. "But [the fans are] definitely shaping our future."

What Is Trolls 3 About?

In Trolls Band Together, after two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Golden Globe-nominated electropop sensation Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André; Sing 2), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs; Hamilton) and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi; Don't Look Up). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn't seen his brothers since. But when Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer; Trainwreck) and Veneer (Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells; The Book of Mormon)—Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

Featuring Trolls' signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits, Trolls Band Together stars a dazzling cast of musical superstars and comedic powerhouses as new franchise characters, including four-time Grammy nominee and Latin Grammy winner Camila Cabello (Cinderella) as Viva; Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant) as Crimp; and 12-time Emmy winning drag icon RuPaul Charles as Miss Maxine.