Acclaimed Animated Sequel Making Waves on Netflix Top 10

The folks at Illumination have made a habit out of turning their animated feature films into popular franchises. Despicable Me and its Minions have obviously become a box office and merchandise juggernaut over the last few years. The Secret Life of Pets has been a winner in two films to this point. Last year, Sing joined the party by releasing its sequel, Sing 2, which received much better reviews than its predecessor.

The singing competition movie was a hit on big screens late last year, and now it has become something of a hit on streaming as well. Last week, Netflix added Sing 2 to its roster, marking the film's streaming debut. Since arriving on Netflix, Sing 2 has quickly become one of the service's most popular movies.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Sing 2 as the second-most popular film on the entire service, behind only the original action thriller The Man From Toronto.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 below!