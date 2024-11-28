Alice in Borderland Season 3 Comes to Netflix in 2025: What to Know

Originally released in 2020, Alice In Borderland is a smash-hit suspense thriller that’s adapted from Haro Aso’s original manga that made waves on Netflix for its incredible cinematography, acting, and storyline. After two years since Season 2 released, the series is finally returning for a third installment in 2025. While this is exciting for many fans that want to see more of the characters – it’s also left a few scratching their heads, especially after seeing how Season 2 ended.

Thankfully, for those who are only familiar with the live-action series and haven’t read the manga, there are still plenty of twists and turns the series could take without it feeling forced. Perhaps more importantly, though, is when fans will be able to finally see Season 3 of Alice in Borderland drop on Netflix.

Arisu and the supporting cast from Alice In Borderland

When Will Alice in Borderland Season 3 Be Released On Netflix?

As of writing, Alice in Borderland Season 3 hasn’t received a definitive release window. The only information that’s been made public so far is that the series will drop at some point in 2025. Given that Seasons 1 and 2 each had eight episodes, it’s likely that Season 3 will share a similar episode count. Season 3 will be directed by Shinsuke Sato, who directed the first two seasons. While a full cast list hasn’t been released at this time, it has been confirmed that Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya are set to star in the new season.

What Will Alice in Borderland Season 3 Be About?

Those who are already caught up with Season 2 of Alice in Borderland might remember the final moments of the season, which ended with Usagi and Arisu going on a walk with one another in the real world. It was a poignant character moment for both which not only solidified their bond, but also their survival. Of course, things can never be quite so simple, and with the live-action show finally catching up with the manga, there’s only one direction the show could take if it wants to stay faithful to the source material: Alice in Borderland Retry.

Alice in Borderland Retry, or just Retry, is a sequel to the original manga written by Haro Aso that follows Ryohei Arisu after once again getting pulled into Borderland to participate in another death game. Now that Arisu is older and starting a life of his own, he’s more desperate than ever to return home to his expectant wife while surrounded by a mix of new and familiar faces. Retry is much shorter than the original series, with only two volumes compared to the original series staggering 18-volume run.

That said, the Retry much shorter length, in many ways, makes it the perfect choice for the third season. The showrunners could decide to adapt materials from the series’ other sequel, Alice on Border Road. Still, given that Kento Yamazaki will return to star in Alice in Borderland Season 3, it seems unlikely they would focus on a non-Arisu-focused storyline.

