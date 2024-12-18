The Electric State Trailer Reveals Russo Brothers Wildest Netflix Movie Yet

Between stints in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, filmmaking brothers Joe and Anthony Russo have spent some time posted up at Netflix, trying to bring the blockbuster success of the Avengers films to the streaming service. Their first attempt, The Gray Man, had a massive first month on Netflix, but was quickly forgotten, and there has been almost no mention of the spinoffs and sequels that had been planned. The Russos are hoping to right the ship with their next Netflix adventure, which at least looks like something totally out of the ordinary.

The Electric State is easily the wildest looking film from the Russos yet. It also boasts a stellar cast, starring the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Ke Huy Quan. While the film doesn’t debut on Netflix until March, the streaming service just released the official trailer for Electric State, teasing all of the action awaiting fans when it arrives. You can check it out at the top of the page!

This official trailer follows the debut of the initial teaser trailer for The Electric State, which was released back in October. Between the two ads, fans have probably seen more than enough of the film to decide whether or not they want to invest their time when it arrives.

Joe and Anthony Russo teamed up once again with longtime collaborators Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the screenwriters behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Their script is based on a book by bestselling author Simon Stålenhag.

The story follows a young woman in a dystopia world that goes on a search for her younger brother, joined by a robot and a charming drifter. You can check out a full synopsis for the film below.

“The Electric State is a spectacular adventure from the directors of Avengers: Endgame set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s. Millie Bobby Brown stars as Michelle, an orphaned teenager navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising. Everything Michelle thinks she knows about the world is upended one night when she’s visited by Cosmo, a sweet, mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher — Michelle’s genius younger brother whom she thought was dead. Determined to find the beloved sibling she thought she had lost, Michelle sets out across the American southwest with Cosmo, and soon finds herself reluctantly joining forces with Keats (Chris Pratt), a low-rent smuggler, and his wisecracking robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie). As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colorful group of new animatronic allies — and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher’s disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected.”

The Electric State debuts on Netflix March 14, 2025.