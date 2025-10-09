Netflix’s Biggest Action Trilogy Gets A Huge Release Update

Action movies have long been a sizable draw for Netflix, with the Extraction franchise serving as one of the most notable examples. The series has proven to be one of the streamer’s biggest successes over the past handful of years, as both movies have earned positive reviews praising their jaw-dropping set pieces and star Chris Hemsworth’s work as black ops mercenary Tyler Rake. Given how popular the Extraction films have proven to be, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Extraction 3 is currently in the works. Hemsworth has noted that his inner Tyler Rake is “getting restless” for his next adventure, and now fans might have some idea of when they’ll see him again.

Speaking with Collider, Extraction franchise director Sam Hargrave provided an update on the third installment. “The plan is to turn over in 2026 … We’ll roll cameras in 2026, we’ll see how it goes,” he said. “A lot of it’s based on [Hemsworth’s] schedule with Avengers, which has a lot of moving parts, but that’s the plan, to shoot in ’26 and I’m assuming the release will be some time in 2027. But, of course, I can neither officially confirm or deny these dates!”

Why Extraction 3 May Not Release Until 2027

Image Courtesy of Netflix

As Hargrave alludes to, Hemsworth has Marvel Cinematic Universe obligations that take precedence over anything else. It has long been confirmed that Hemsworth is reprising Thor in Avengers: Doomsday, which has seemingly wrapped production. Even if Hemsworth has completed principal photography on Doomsday, he could still have work to do. For starters, there’s always the possibility of Doomsday reshoots (a common practice on blockbusters of this scale). Things on that film could be in a bit of flux, as directors Joe and Anthony Russo were seemingly shooting without a completed script. The story could theoretically evolve and require Hemsworth to come back to set.

Hemsworth could also have a Marvel future beyond Avengers: Doomsday. The follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars, should film at some point next year, ahead of its 2027 release date. A Secret Wars cast has not been made official yet, but it’s certainly possible Hemsworth will have a role in that film as well. Marvel seemingly has big plans ahead for the God of Thunder; Disney scrapped a stunt from Hemsworth’s National Geographic series Limitless: Live Better Now so future Thor performances weren’t put at risk. Hemsworth remains in conversation with Marvel about what comes next for Thor following the Multiverse Saga.

Fortunately, the Extraction franchise and Marvel share other principal players: Joe and Anthony Russo. Joe was the screenwriter on Extraction and Extraction 2, and the brothers produced the two films. Their production company AGBO is also involved with the upcoming Extraction TV series starring Omar Sy. The connection between the two properties will ideally make it easier to avoid scheduling conflicts. The Russos likely know Hargrave wants to start shooting Extraction 3 next year, so they can figure something out to ensure Hemsworth will be available in time. If the director already has a production timeline in mind, it’s possible he’s had conversations with the Russos to iron out all the details.

Extraction 3 is certainly a priority for Netflix. Extraction 2 had the biggest debut of any Netflix movie released in 2023 and it eventually worked its way into the streamer’s top 10 movies of all time. Netflix’s higher ups will want to get the ball rolling on the franchise’s third installment sooner rather than later, and it sounds like that’s the plan. Hopefully things go smoothly on Marvel’s end, allowing Extraction 3 to stay on track. Based on the series’ track record, the third movie could be the biggest and boldest installment yet.

