New Disney Loungefly Backpacks: The Nightmare Before Christmas and Beauty and the Beast

Loungefly has released two mini backpacks that would make great gifts for fans of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and The Nightmare Before Christmas. What’s more, both bags are exclusives!

The 1991 Disney animated film Beauty and the Beast is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month, and this Loungefly backpack is here for it. The backpack measures 10-inches tall x 9-inches wide x 4 1/2-inches deep top zipper closure, and features a front zippered pocket, handle, adjustable straps, matching themed lining, and applique and printed details. It also features a lovely stained glass window design of the iconic dance between Belle and Beast. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth (exclusive) for $69.99 with a release date set for this month.

The second Disney backpack is based on Tim Burton’s 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas, which has become a year-round merchandising machine. The design on the front of the backpack features the Jack Skellington and Sally standing atop Spiral Hill. Additional features include “adjustable shoulder straps, an enamel zipper pull of Jack’s spectral pup, Zero, an enamel brand badge, a back graphic of Jack and Sally, and an interior lining pattern of the Pumpkin King and bats.” The backpack is in-stock and shipping now here at BoxLunch (exclusive) for $69.90.

In case you haven’t heard, a new Beauty and the Beast live-action prequel series is coming to Disney+ in the near future with Luke Evans and Josh Gad will be reprising their roles as Gaston and LeFou, respectively. Josh Gad recently noted in an interview with Collider that the series is the “most ambitious” thing that he’s ever done.

“I can tell you right now that it is one of the most ambitious projects I’ve ever been a part of. Luke and I are so excited about bringing these characters back to life alongside a brilliant and unique new talent in Briana Middleton playing this incredible new character named Tilly. Liesl Tommy, who’s our director, is planning to do some unbelievably ambitious things with this series as well as our showrunners, Adam [Horowitz] and Eddie [Kitsis], who are really, really, really going places I think audiences are not necessarily ready for. I cannot be more excited about this show. I think it’s going to be enormously special.”

“For anyone who’s ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers…and provoke a whole new set of questions,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Branded Television.