New Expendables 4 Promo Showcases 50 Cent

The fourth Expendables film, Expend4bles, is hitting theaters later this week and it will feature the return of Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture in addition to franchise newcomers Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Andy Garcia, and Iko Uwais. Today, the official Instagram account for the film shared a promo that is all about Jackson's new character, Easy Day.

"He's bringing a killer roster with him. Get your tickets now to see @50cent in #Expend4bles – early shows Thursday night and everywhere in theaters Friday.

50 Cent Slams Expend4bles Poster:

Last month, the rapper-turned-actor/producer took to Instagram to complain about his head on the Expend4bles poster.

"👀WTF did we run out of money? Why my head look like it ain't connected to my body. I bet they are gonna make @officialslystallone look great. SMH #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi," Jackon wrote.

The post was eventually taken down, but it's unclear if it was because the post was making headlines or if it was because it technically broke SAG strike rules. Considering Jackson has another image of an Expend4bles poster on his feed, we're willing to bet it was the former.

Expend4bles Stunt Coordinator Discusses Cast:

ComicBook.com had the chance to ask Stunt Coordinator Alan Ng questions about Expend4bles. Ng spoke about working with the film's stacked cast and talked about bringing a Hong Kong influence into the franchise. We asked Ng if he went back and watched the first three Expendables films to prepare for the gig, and it turns out he actually went the extra mile.

"Yeah, we watched all the previous Expendables and a lot of the films starring the other actors, so that we could see what they haven't done before and what type of style would suit them best," Ng shared via a translator. Considering the number of action stars featured in the Expendables franchise, that is a whole lot of research.

When asked if there's any moment he's particularly proud of in Expend4bles, Ng revealed, "It would have to be Jason and Iko's fight scene ... We only had a day and a half to film Jason and Iko's fight scene. Jason and Iko did it in the short time frame, they were incredible and did the fights themselves. They are real action stars." He added, "We would have loved to have more fight scenes for Iko, but it's all down to the script and character."

Expend4bles is hitting theaters on September 22nd.