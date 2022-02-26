New Hulu Original Thriller Has Film Fans Buzzing Online

Hulu has rolled out an all-new original movie this weekend which already has the internet talking. The new thriller No Exit, based on the 2017 novel by Taylor Adams, is a 20th Century production and one of the first films produced by the Disney acquisition that was released straight to the streaming service (as previously announced by the studio as a long-term plan). Starring Havana Rose Liu (“Mayday”) the film’s cast is deliberately small but includes a lot of familiar faces including Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), David Rysdahl (Nine Days), Dale Dickey (Winter’s Bone), Mila Harris (Young Dylan), and Dennis Haysbert (Breakthrough).

The film, directed by Damien Power (Killing Ground), is officially described by Hulu as follows: “A young woman en route to a family emergency becomes stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. When she stumbles across an abducted girl in a van in the parking lot, it sets her on a terrifying life-or-death struggle to discover who among them is the kidnapper.” Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari of Ant-Man and The Wasp penned the script.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The No Exit trailer can be seen above and is also careful not to show too much; exactly as director Damien Power had hoped.

“I think there are a few specific things I did not want in the trailer, which are not in the trailer,” Power previously told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. “One, I think it’s really a great trailer and is the kind of thing that I would watch and want to see that film. And two, I think that it gives you a pretty fair picture of what the film is like, an intense, suspenseful, grounded thriller. So yeah, I’m really pleased with it. ”



“I think trailers are really hard, maybe harder than films,” Power added, complimenting the team that cut No Exit’s ad together. “I watch trailers all the time. if there’s a new trailer coming up, I watch it. And I agree, some of them are great but they tell me too much. And some of them are great for not-so-great films. I think it’s a real art.”

See what people are already saying about No Exit below and watch it for yourself on Hulu now!

SO STRESSFUL

https://twitter.com/blue_nesrin/status/1497404730607239169

Twisted

https://twitter.com/_ItsPrettyB/status/1497404650722631687

I ‘yam what I ‘yam

https://twitter.com/shayhbaz/status/1497402307847278597

Really good

https://twitter.com/dayofthew333k/status/1497399557705109506

Good AF

https://twitter.com/jellykay1996/status/1497396524757794817

Gets bonkers

https://twitter.com/j_jameyson/status/1497397818771841029

That movie is disturbing

https://twitter.com/LettuceLove2/status/1497395042582945793

Amazing

https://twitter.com/Fudgewilde/status/1497394668891361280

FOUR FIRE EMOJIS