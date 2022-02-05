New John Wick: Chapter 4 Set Photos Reveal Reshoots Are Happening

Though production on John Wick: Chapter 4 seemingly wrapped up last year, new set photos reveal that some reshoots/additional photography have taken place on the sequel. The Daily Mail brings us these photos which feature stars Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane in the snow-clad landscape of a New York City park. Considering how things ended between these two, and their franchise history with meetings in parks, it’s possible that this could be a sequence from the ending of the new movie. In which case, maybe don’t click if you don’t want to potentially be spoiled for John Wick 4.

Like so many other movies, John Wick: Chapter 4 has had its release date delayed multiple times. Originally set to be released on May 21, 2021, the film was pushed to May 2022 and just two months ago was pushed back another 10 months to March 2023. Reeves once again leads an ensemble cast including newcomers Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown. Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, and Ian McShane are also set to reprise their roles.

“John may survive all this shit, but at the end of it, there’s no happy ending. He’s got nowhere to go,” director Chad Stahelski previously told IndieWire. “Honestly, I challenge you right now, here’s a question to you: How do you f-cking want me to end it? Do you think he’s going to ride off into the f-cking sunset? He’s killed 300 f-cking people and he’s just going to [walk away], everything’s okay? He’s just going to fall in love with a love interest? If you’re this f-cking guy, if this guy really exist[ed], how is this guy’s day going to end? He’s f-cked for the rest of his life. It’s just a matter of time.”

As fans may recall, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum concluded with Reeves’ hitman character betrayed by McShane’s Winston and The High Table. In the end he joined forces with Laurence Fishburne’s The Bowery King to take them down, setting the stage for the upcoming fourth film.

In the time between John Wicks 3 and 4 the franchise has greatly expanded. A prequel TV series focusing on The Continental hotel is in the works with a spin-off titled Ballerina starring Ana de Armas attached to star.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now slated to open on March 24, 2023.