The New Mutants Photos Showcase the New Team of X-Men Castaways

X-Men fans got their first looks at The New Mutants back in 2017, but a series of release date delays has kept audiences wondering about what the final product will look like, with Empire and SFX Magazine featuring the spinoff in upcoming issues with new photos from the adventure, which can be seen below. While the images themselves aren't entirely exhilarating, their mere existence bodes well for the film finally being released in some capacity after having been shot three years ago. Check out the photos below and stay tuned for details on The New Mutants' release, which is currently scheduled for August 28th.

The film is described as "an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive."

The first trailer for The New Mutants debuted in the fall of 2017 and earned an exciting reaction from fans, as it was meant to explore a more horrifying corner of well-worn territory. At the time, the film was touting an April 2018 release date, but with X-Men: Dark Phoenix earning complications and delays during production, The New Mutants was similarly delayed. Complicating matters further was Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox and the X-Men franchise, as well as the coronavirus pandemic shuttering theaters around the world.

Despite the film currently having a release date, many fans are apprehensive about whether or not that film will actually hit theaters on that date.

A number of rumors emerged about the real reason for the delays, with some reports claiming that the film would undergo massive reshoots that would potentially add CGI characters or amplify the horrors enough to earn it an R rating. Director Josh Boone, however, has confirmed that there were never any plans for an R-rated cut of the film and that no reshoots have taken place since production wrapped.

The New Mutants is set to hit theaters on August 28th.

