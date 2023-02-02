New Psych Movie Possible After Latest Update

We haven't seen a new entry into the Psych universe in years, but Dule Hill and James Roday Rodriguez have been ready for the latest installment of the franchise. There have already been three films in the Psych universe that have seen the duo return on the USA Network, but it seems as if they're ready for a fourth. Nothing is known about the fourth Psych movie, but Rodriguez and a hill will more than likely return for the latest installments. Now, it seems that one of the main stars has hinted at a fourth film in the franchise. While speaking with TVLine, Rodriguez revealed what it would take for the fourth film to happen.

"You mean, Psych 4: A Million Little Shawns? I asked franchise co-star/writer James Roday Rodriguez for a status report when I saw him at TCA, and he reported that 'the appetite is there on both sides, which is good, so I think it's just a matter of, you know, semantics and scheduling," TV Line Wrote. "There's nobody that doesn't want it to happen. And there is a script, which is also an important element. So, I think it's just a matter of when, not if. Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later, just because you never want people to forget how much they love you. But a little bit of time is always good, too!'"

In Psych 3: This is Gus, "in preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn and Groomzilla Gus go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene's estranged husband, as Lassiter grapples with the future of his career." The movie stars James Roday Rodriguez as Shawn and Dule Hill as Gus, Jazmyn Simon as Selene, and Timothy Omundson as Lassiter. Also appearing in the film are Maggie Lawson as Juliet, Kirsten Nelson as Chief Vick, and Corbin Bernsen as Henry. Sage Brocklebank and Kurt Fuller reprise their roles as Buzz McNab and Woody Strode as well. The film was initially announced on May 13, 2021. Psych 3: This is Gus was directed by Psych series creator Steve Franks who also wrote the film alongside Rodriguez. Both Franks and Rodriguez executive produced alongside Hill and Chris Henze.

Running for eight seasons and a total of 120 episodes between 2006 and 2014 on USA Network, Psych

is a detective comedy-drama that follows Shawn Spencer (Roday), a crime consultant for the Santa Barbara Police Department whose heightened observational skills and eidetic memory allow him to solve cases with seemingly "psychic" abilities. Hill plays Shawn's best friend and partner Gus.

In addition to the release of the trailer at New York Comic Con, during a Q&A session with the cast and creators, Franks told fans that he has "plans for six of these movies" though he also told fans that the film is more of a grown-up, adult Psych.

"Everybody's sort of reaching a crossroads in their life. 'Now we've grown up, we've become what we are for adults.' This movie is about: now what? What's the thing after you become an adult that's next? And each character goes through that," Franks said.

Psych 3: This is Gus will debut on Thursday, November 18th on Peacock.

