New Scoob! Movie Poster Released

The world of Scooby-Doo is coming back next year in a big way with SCOOB! in what will likely see new monsters getting unmasked on the big screen and a fresh take on the classic property. Following the official trailer debut this morning, Warner Bros. Animation has pulled open the curtain even more for the upcoming animated reboot. Featuring the puppy version of the titular mystery solving dog, you can check out the full first poster for SCOOB! below. Directed by Tony Cervone (Space Jam) from a script by Matt Lieberman (The Addams Family), SCOOB will debut in theaters on May 15, 2020.

The feature film will deliver a unique tale for the Mystery, INC. gang with brand new voices for the lead characters and crossovers from other properties from the library of Hanna-Barbera characters. The official synopsis for the film reads: “‘SCOOB!’ reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global ‘dogpocalypse,’ the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.”

The cast for SCOOB includes Will Forte as the voice Shaggy, Gina Rodriguez providing the voice of Velma, Zac Efron as Fred, and Amanda Seyfried as Daphne. Legendary voice actor Frank Welker will return to voice Scooby-Doo once again, having been a part of the franchise since its debut where he voiced Fred. Welker succeeded the original Scooby-Doo voice actor Don Messick in many projects after his death in 1997.

Also along for the animated feature are Mark Wahlberg as the heroic Blue Falcon with Ken Jeong as Dynomutt from one Hanna-Barbera series, plus Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman and Kiersey Clemons as Dee Dee Sykes, one of the “teen angels” from the original Captain Caveman cartoon series. Jason Isaacs will provide the voice of the supervillain Dick Dastardly from the Hanna-Barbera series Wacky Races.

The previous big-screen outings for Mystery Inc came in the form of two live-action films written by Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn. Those movies starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Matthew Lillard.

In recent years, the franchise has continued with a crossover special with the popular CW series Supernatural and a new animated series called Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? which debuted this summer on the Boomerang streaming service featuring guest stars like Kevin Conroy as Batman, Mark Hamill as The Joker, with comedians Ricky Gervais, Penn & Teller, and “Weird Al” Yankovic appearing as themselves.