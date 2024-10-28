Netflix Moments: New Feature Lets Users Share Content

Netflix is making it easier for subscribers to clip and share moments from their favorite titles. The streamer on Monday announced Netflix Moments, a mobile feature that gives users the option to “share this moment” to social media platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram Stories via the Netflix app on iOS and Android. Whether it’s Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams dance scene or Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson shredding Metallica in Stranger Things, subscribers can now save, rewatch, and share scenes they can’t stop talking about. Variety first reported the news.

“With Moments, members can quickly bookmark a scene while watching on their phone, saving it directly to their My Netflix tab for easy access later,” Netflix says. “Members can also share their favorite scenes across platforms like Instagram and Facebook, creating a seamless way to engage with their favorite content and share it with friends. We’re excited to add even more features in the future to help members enjoy and share their favorite Netflix moments.”



The new Netflix feature is being promoted as part of the “It’s So Good” campaign (below), which sees Giancarlo Esposito (Netflix’s The Gentlemen) channel the Wednesday dance, Cardi B going live to talk about Baby Reindeer, and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles feeling the need for speed after binge-watching Drive to Survive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You know that feeling when a scene, character, or line from a show or movie just sticks with you, and you can’t help but text your friends, ‘You have to watch this, it’s so good!’?” said Marian Lee, Netflix’s chief marketing officer. “Whether it’s sparking Halloween costume ideas or becoming a TikTok sensation, the incredible fandoms we see are a testament to what makes Netflix amazing. Our new campaign is all about celebrating these unforgettable moments, taking you back to the feeling you had when you first became obsessed with a great show on Netflix.”

“I know firsthand there’s something magical that happens when a powerful story finds its audience on Netflix,” added Esposito, whose credits include Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Boys, and Star Wars: The Mandalorian. “Suddenly everyone is captivated and can’t stop talking about it, and that passion just keeps compounding.”

Said Biles, “When I get hooked by a story, I go deep. It happens all the time — I’m watching a scene and have to find someone to talk to about it. At the end of the day, I’m a fan who obsesses over shows like everyone else.”

In 2021, Netflix rolled out the shuffle feature, Play Something, followed by the Two Thumbs Up button in 2022. The streamer discontinued the “Surprise Me” shuffle feature in 2023.