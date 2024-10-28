Chucky Creator Says Franchise Will Continue Major Trend After Cancellation

It’s been exactly one month since the Chucky TV series was cancelled by SYFY and USA Network, ending the show on a major cliffhanger and leaving fans wondering when the killer doll would return. No official news has been revealed on when Chucky fans will next see the killer doll slash his way through a crowd or cause havoc with Tiffany, but series creator Don Mancini (who wrote or co-wrote every film in the franchise and was showrunner for all three seasons of the series) has been assuring fans that the story will continue.

Having previously reiterated that Chucky “always comes back,” Mancini took to Twitter this weekend to offer a tease for fans that were worried the big cliffhanger of the TV show would never get resolved. In his post, Mancini wrote: “The CHUCKY franchise has always prioritized story continuity, across different media, for decades. You WILL see your favorites again.” Included in the post were photos of stars Devon Sawa, Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Lachlan Watson, Bella Higginbotham, plus Fiona Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Christine Elise, and Alex Vincent.

To his credit, Mancini is right, the Chucky franchise has been bringing back the same actors to play the same characters and continue their stories since the very beginning. Not only has Brad Dourif voiced the titular killer for seven movies and three seasons of the show, but Alex Vincent has been playing the part of Andy Barclay since 1988’s Child’s Play. Even Jennifer Tilly has been playing the role of Tiffany Valentine since 1998’s Bride of Chucky. The precedent is there, and even before Mancini’s hopeful message there was no reason to believe otherwise.

How did the Chucky TV series end?

Knowing that our favorite characters from the Chucky TV show will eventually return is good for fans of the show as it ended in a way that spelled doom for them. As Chucky season 3 came to a close, Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) were all put into doll bodies using the same voodoo magic as Chucky and Tiffany. To make matter worse, they’re being held captive in a display case, all while Chucky and Tiffany are off running free, reunited and smooching all through the night.

It’s really unclear where the Chucky TV series would have gone after such a dramatic cliffhanger for the story, but considering the ramifications of the ending it would make sense for the three characters to be stuck as dolls for at least a little while. Granted, budget wise, it would eventually add up if three of your human actors were actually tiny puppets with their phases super-imposed onto the bodies, so a return to their human form could happen quickly.

What is the future of the Chucky franchise?

So far there’s been no confirmation about what comes next for Chucky. Previously however, before the Chucky TV series was cancelled, Don Mancini did confirm that he was writing the next movie in the series. It’s unclear if the movie was being written to act as a continuation of the show, a side-story adjacent to the show, or maybe something that would have followed a theoretical fourth season of Chucky. With the series now over, this movie could very well be the next thing to be released in the franchise, but we may not know for sure for some time.