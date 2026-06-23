New The Blair Witch Project Confirms It’s Already Fixing the Biggest Problem With the Last Reboot

Ever since Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez’s The Blair Witch Project completely changed the horror genre in 1999, things have never been easy for the film when it came to transitioning into a full series. Though the independent movie managed to make hundreds of millions of dollars along the way, plans to expand Blair Witch into the next big horror franchise fell on their face immediately with the release of Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 just over a year later. After that sequel flopped, it seemed Blair Witch was going to be over, but nothing ever really dies in Hollywood.

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In 2016, a new take on the material arrived, returning to the found-footage aesthetic, and though Blair Witch made a decent amount of money ($42 million globally on a reported $5 million budget), it was unable to revive the series’ potential. Lionsgate is ready to try again, though, and has confirmed today that the new movie in The Blair Witch Project series officially has a release date, arriving on September 24, 2027, just over a year from now. The announcement is not only exciting for fans because it means a new movie will be here before you know it, but it confirms the studio is dropping the biggest issue from the 2016 reboot.

The new Blair Witch movie is doing the exact opposite of the last film in the series, confirming ahead of time that it actually exists. As fans may recall, the 2016 movie was originally marketed as an all-new film titled “The Woods,” which drew comparisons to Blair Witch from the unimpressed horror crowd despite the talent behind it (You’re Next and The Guest team Adam Wingard and Simon Barrett brought it to life). Eventually the ruse was revealed, though, with the first screening of the film at San Diego Comic-Con revealing the real title to the world and confirming that the original title was a fake all along to preserve the surprise.

With the 2027 Blair Witch Project film, teased as a “groundbreaking new chapter,” Lionsgate has clearly learned its lesson and is leaning into the fact that they’re making a new film in the series and pushing away the secrecy. Not only confirming development of the movie but also a release date are already major steps in the right direction, since 2016’s Blair Witch was filmed entirely in secret. In the end, that decision backfired, so building goodwill for the new film as early as possible is already a step in the right direction.

There’s another element about the new Blair Witch Project movie that is working in its favor, and it’s who is behind the camera. Young filmmaker Dylan Clark, known for his YouTube short films, is stepping in as director and will revive the series, continuing the latest major trend in Hollywood of bringing in YouTube filmmakers into the fold and giving them a bigger canvas to paint with.

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This summer has proven how fruitful that can be for studios, with the likes of both Obsession and Backrooms breaking box office records thanks to the product that their former-YouTube directors delivered. To bring it all full circle, though, Blumhouse Atomic Monster, which produced both of those films, is also producing the new Blair Witch film.

There are two bumps in the road that can already be seen for the new Blair Witch movie, though, and it’s the films that will be released alongside it. Currently, the horror sequel is set to arrive on the same release date as an Untitled DreamWorks Animation movie, meaning its path to #1 at the box office in its opening weekend will be tough. The week after, though, delivers even more competition, as October 1, 2027 is the current release date for The Batman Part II.

Suffice to say, the deck is stacked against the new Blair Witch movie at the box office, and that’s before you even factor in how audiences might feel about a legacy horror sequel over a year from now. That said, the new Blair Witch has already tapped the original creative team (including the original directors and two of the three original stars) as executive producers. On top of moving in the right direction that way, and making sure the film isn’t a secret, things look good for the new Blair Witch already, at least from this fan’s perspective.