New Warner Bros. Logo Revealed

The new Warner Bros. logo has been revealed. During the opening of the HBO Max original film Locked Down, the brand new logo made its debut. Shared on Twitter by Cartoon Crave, you can see the logo in motion, first in a flyby of the Warner Bros. water tower and then on the logo screen proper, revealing the updated blue shield with white/silver letters and trim. It's the first major overhaul of the logo since 1984 and is something we first got a look at -- at least in terms of general design -- back in 2019.

In 2019, Warner Bros. revealed that they were working with Pentagram, the world's largest independent design consultancy, to modernize the logo in order to bring the studio more in line with 21st-century sensibilities with a streamlined look in advance of the studio's upcoming one-hundredth anniversary in 2023.

Here's a better look at the new Warner Bros. Pictures logo. pic.twitter.com/oANQNvXEOQ — Cartoon Crave (@thecartooncrave) January 14, 2021

"As we approached our centennial, we thought it was the right time to take a good look at our brand, what it stands for and the values it represents," Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff said at the time. "We know that a strong brand gives us not just a road map but a sense of purpose. It puts our feelings of pride into words. And it helps us communicate who we are to our employees, our creative and business partners, and our fans around the world."

There have been multiple versions of the Warner Bros. shield design since its debut in 1923 and a "flat" version of the logo seen in the opening of Locked Down first made its way to screen in 2020. The new version is the same shape and font but offers a bit more dimension and is similar to the logo unveiled in 1934 which featured a similar lettering style and elongated, dimensional-appearing shield. Compared to the logo used since 1984, this new shield is missing the words "Warner Bros. Pictures". Instead, the only text on the full logo screen in Locked Down beyond the letters on the shield itself is "a WarnerMedia company" in white lettering against the blue sky background also associated with the Warner Bros. logo.

When the basics of the new logo were revealed in 2019, it was reported by Fast Company at the time that Pentagram created a specific typeface called Warner Bros. Sans "that evolved from the 'WB' of the shield" and also reported that the font was inspired by the Art Deco style of the 1920s with the font intended to "allow the brand to still be present if the shield wasn't there."

