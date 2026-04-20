Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Man Spinoff isn’t The Only One in Development (Multiple Marvel Spider-Projects are Coming)

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Spider-Noir on the horizon, it’s a good time to be a fan of the webslinging hero. And it seems that there’s even more to be excited about, if the showrunner of Spider-Noir is to be believed about what’s in store for all of the different potential versions of our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and the expansion of variant-based projects on the horizon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking with SFX Magazine, Oren Uziel, the mind behind the new Spider-Noir, which stars Nicolas Cage, has revealed that several unannounced projects featuring Spider-Man variants are at various stages of production. “I’m focused on Spider-Noir, but I know there are others in the works. I’ve talked a bit to the people working on them, and I think they are very exciting. They’re following a little bit of that same formula [as Spider-Noir], that same idea of taking a genre and elevating it by putting a Spider-variant into it. It opens up a whole new world, and it’s just an extremely exciting opportunity.”

There is a Ton of Untapped Potential For New Spider-Man Projects

Play video

While Uziel didn’t go into too much detail about which projects he was referring to, it’s safe to say that he was likely talking about the rumored Spider-Gwen project in the works at Sony, which is set to put Gwen Stacy from the Spider-Verse into the spotlight. Another Spider-Verse character said to be coming to the big screen soon is Spider-Punk, who was introduced in Across the Spider-Verse.

As for details about Spider-Noir, it stars Nicolas Cage as a private investigator as he attempts to come to grips with his past as the superhero known as the Spider. It also will not be a continuation of the Spider-Verse, where fans caught a blink-and-you-miss-it glimpse of Spider-Noir. Shedding a bit more light on expectations for the series, which airs on Prime Video on May 27th, Uziel said, “The character in the show is not the same as the character from both the comics and the animated movie. A big part of it was that I have seen the high-school story of Peter Parker many times.” Overall, it’s obvious that we’re getting a whole new take on Spider-Man with this story—something long overdue for the hero, and very exciting for fans.

Are you looking forward to Spider-Noir now that it’s closer to release? Which of the other Spider-Man variant projects are you most excited for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And then head over to the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.