Nicole Kidman Wants to Do a “Hardcore” Horror Movie

From her decades of work in the film industry to her iconic appearances in AMC’s pre-movie sizzle reels, Nicole Kidman has had an undeniably unique career. The Oscar-winning actress has traversed genres with roles in franchises like Batman, Aquaman, and Paddington, as well as more dramatic fare like The Hours, Lion, and Eyes Wide Shut. Apparently, there is still one corner of the movie world that she still wants to be a part of. In a recent interview with L’Officiel, Kidman offered praise for the recent horror hit Talk to Me, and then threw her hat in the ring to join the horror space in a more intense capacity than her previous films.

“I’ve not done classic horror yet,” Kidman explained. “Hardcore horror. I’m putting it out there, because I watch hardcore horror. I’m a fan of Ti West!”

Will There Be Another Nicole Kidman AMC Ad?

In August of 2022, Kidman signed a renewed contract with AMC, promising to be the campaign’s spokesperson for at least another year. The newest intros from Kidman, a rotating roster of three new videos, were folded into AMC screenings earlier this year.

“As Nicole Kidman reminds us in AMC’s now iconic and revered advertising campaign, ‘Given that Hollywood has great stories to tell. It’s clear that movie fans are ever so eager to enjoy those dazzling images on AMCs huge silver screens,’” AMC CEO Adam Aron said at the time. “And speaking of Nicole, our ad campaign was so effective that we signed her to be our spokesperson for another full year.”

What Are Nicole Kidman’s Next Movies?

Kidman most recently starred alongside Zac Efron and Joey King in the hit Netflix rom-com A Family Affair. She is also confirmed to return, alongside Sandra Bullock, in the long-awaited sequel to 1995’s Practical Magic. While a release date for Practical Magic 2 has yet to be set, we do know that original co-writer Akiva Goldsman will return, and the film will take inspiration from Alice Hoffman’s 2021 book The Book of Magic.

“Yes, I will be in it,” Bullock confirmed to People earlier this year. “And Sandy will be in it. And that’s that. There’s a lot more to tell which is why we go, ‘Okay, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this.’ [We] found a way in.”