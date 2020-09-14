No Time to Die BTS Video Reveals New Info About Rami Malek's Villain

The 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, is set to arrive in theaters at the end of November. Things could change between now and then, but the marketing for the film suggests that plans are moving forward as normal. This week, the 007 franchise released a new behind-the-scenes video from No Time to Die, revealing some new information about the film's villain, Safin.

This new antagonist has terrifying plans that could harm the entire globe. The only issue is that Safin sees himself as the hero of the story. You can check out the video above.

"What I really wanted from Safin is to make him unsettling, thinking of himself as heroic," Malek says in the video. "Safin is a formidable adversary. James Bond has to adapt to him."

"What he wants and what he's willing to do makes him a really frightening character, both personally to Bond and on a global level," adds director Cary Fukunaga.

No Time to Die is the 25th film in the James Bond franchise and will be the final installment featuring Daniel Craig in the titular role. Craig's tenure as the iconic spy began with Casino Royale in 2006 and includes Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

Cary Fukunaga is directing the No Time to Die with a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Christoph Waltz will be making a return as the villain known as Blofeld.

Here's the official synopsis for No Time to Die:

"In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

No Time to Die is set to arrive in theaters on November 20th.

No Time to Die is set to arrive in theaters on November 20th.