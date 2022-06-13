The Old Guard 2 Begins Filming With Charlize Theron

✖

After debuting to positive reviews and a record-setting opening month for Netflix, The Old Guard is finally getting the sequel treatment we've all been waiting for. Netflix ordered a sequel to The Old Guard shortly after the first movie premiered, with Charlize Theron and KiKi Layne returning to star, and news arrived last year that Victoria Mahoney would be stepping in as director. Now, on Monday, filming officially started on The Old Guard 2.

Mahoney took to Twitter on Monday morning with a photo from the set and the words "Day 1," confirming that cameras are now rolling on The Old Guard 2. You can check out the post from Mahoney below!

Theron and Layne are starring in The Old Guard 2 alongside returning cast members Chiwetel Ejiofor, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, and Veronica Ngo. The sequel is also bringing on a couple of high profile additions in Uma Thurman and Henry Golding. Greg Rucka is writing the screenplay.

Last August, it was announced that The Old Guard director Gina Prince-Bythewood would be stepping down as director for the sequel, though staying on as an executive producer. Mahoney, the second unit director for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, was brought in as her replacement.

"Genuinely blown backwards by the level of collective talent, skill and savvy that went into carving The Old Guard," Mahoney said in a statement. "I must've washed it over a hundred times, and as such, cannot communicate the true measure of my excitement -- being invited on The Old Guard journey, alongside ferocious badasses."

"I love The Old Guard and the story and characters I was honored to put into the world," said Prince-Bythewood. "It was exciting to disrupt the genre. I have decided not to direct the sequel, but will stay on as a producer. I leave our franchise in good hands as my girl Vic Mahoney takes on this next chapter of Nile and Joe and Nicky and Booker and Quynh and Andy, scripted by the beautiful mind of Greg Rucka."

