Charlize Theron Debuts Radical New Haircut for The Old Guard 2

✖

Filming on the sequel to Netflix's The Old Guard is about to begin and star Charlize Theron is rocking a new hairstyle for it. At a benefit for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) on Saturday, Theron, who moderated a question-and-answer session with the cast and director of Jurassic World Dominion, debuted a new dark mullet hairstyle, telling The Hollywood Reporter that the style helps make things feel like time has passed.

"We needed something that felt like time had passed, so for that you go with the ol' mullet," Theron said.

In The Old Guard, Theron played a warrior named Andy who leads a covert group of tight-knight mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die as they've protected the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it's up to Andy and Nile (Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights), The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.

The film was a big hit for Netflix and the sequel was announced last year. Theron as well as other original stars Kiki Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor are all slated to return and will be joined by Uma Thurman and Henry Golding. Rucka returned to write the script, though Gina Prince-Bythewood stepped down as director. The sequel will instead be directed by Victoria Mahoney.

"I love The Old Guard and the story and characters I was honored to put into the world," Prince-Bythewood shared in a statement when Mahoney was announced as director. "It was exciting to disrupt the genre. I have decided not to direct the sequel but will stay on as a producer. I leave our franchise in good hands as my girl Vic Mahoney takes on this next chapter of Nile and Joe and Nicky and Booker and Quynh and Andy, scripted by the beautiful mind of Greg Rucka."

Mahoney shared, "Genuinely blown backwards by the level of collective talent, skill and savvy that went into carving The Old Guard. I must've washed it over a hundred times, and as such, cannot communicate the true measure of my excitement -- being invited on The Old Guard journey, alongside ferocious badasses."

What do you think of Theron's new look for The Old Guard 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)