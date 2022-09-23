Harry Styles Jokes About Spitting on Chris Pine During Concert

Harry Styles is poking fun at the recent speculation that he spat on his Don't Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine during the film's premiere at the Venice Film Festival. During Styles' concert Wednesday in New York's Madison Square Garden, Styles joked that he "popped very quickly to Venice to spit on" Pine, a rumor that began after video footage of the cast entering the premiere went viral.

“i just went to venice to spit on chris pine” HE IS SO UNSERIOUS pic.twitter.com/IuCl6Z5pdj — maria (@2011satellite) September 8, 2022

"This is our tenth show at Madison Square Garden. It's wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine," Styles joked. "But fret not, we're back!"

In the days since the controversy, which has been dubbed "#SpitGate", first began, Pine's representatives have indicated that the rumors are "a complete fabrication."

"This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," Pine's rep said in a statement on Tuesday. "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Don't Worry Darling, which is led by Styles and Florence Pugh, has been at the center of a lot of Internet fervor in recent weeks, between the circumstances of Shia Labeouf's original exit from the film, to the conversation surrounding the film's sex scenes, to speculation that Pugh and director and co-star Olivia Wilde are feuding. Those latter rumors were fueled by the announcement that Pugh would not be doing press for the film outside of the Venice premiere.

"Florence is a force and we are so grateful that she is able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune," Wilde shared when asked by a journalist to "clear the air" about the rumors. "I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day so I'm very grateful to her and [Dune director] Denis Villeneuve for helping us -- we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight."

What do you think of Harry Styles poking fun at the rumors that he spat on Chris Pine? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Don't Worry Darling hits theaters on September 23rd.