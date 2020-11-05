Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling Stops Filming After Positive COVID-19 Test

✖

Unfortunately production has shut down on Olivia Wilde's new film Don't Worry Darling after someone from the production tested positive for COVID-19. The studio has confirmed the report and that the production, which was shooting in downtown Los Angeles at the time, shut down immediately after the positive test (via Deadline). The test was discovered during routine testing, and though the studio did not reveal the person that tested positive, sources have said it is not one of the principal cast. That said, it was someone who was close enough to them that a total shutdown was made necessary, though the good news is that no one else has tested positive.

The shutdown is expected to last around 14 days, which is standard protocol for quarantine. Once that period is over, production will resume, provided there aren't any more positive tests.

Production only started a few weeks ago on the picture, which stars Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Wilde in an acting role on top of her directorial duties. Styles actually replaced Shia LaBeouf who had to depart due to a scheduling conflict.

Don't Worry, Darling revolves around an isolated utopian community in the 1950s, though we don't know much else about the overall plot or the characters we'll meet along the way. The project was at the center of a bidding war thanks to the well-received Booksmart, which was Wilde's directorial debut.

The screenplay was written by Katie Silberman, which was based on the spec script by Shane and Carey Van Dyke. The film will be executive produced by Shane and Carey as well as Catherine Hardwicke. Wilde and Silberman will be producing alongside Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment and New Line's Daria Cercek and Celia Khong.

Don't Worry, Darling doesn't have a release date yet, though we imagine any internal date will have to be pushed back due to the halt in production.

Wilde's also been linked to a mysterious Marvel film, and from the various reports and even a tease from Wilde, it is though to be a Spider-Woman project. She had thought about passing on the mysterious film but then decided to jump in and launch her own women-focused superhero franchise. Wilde and Silberman wrote the script for the unnamed project, and Amy Pascal will produce.