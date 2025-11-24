One of Stephen King’s Most Devastating Movies Is on Free Streaming (And the Ending Will Destroy You)

An ending can make or break a film, and the twist ending of this movie, now streaming for free, helped cement its status as one of the most brutal Stephen King adaptations. King’s novels and their TV and movie adaptations aren’t for the faint of heart, the author being known for exploring dark themes in his works, but none have been quite as devastating as a 2007 film that reunited the author with his frequent collaborator Frank Darabont. That movie, rated fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 74% critic score, features an absolutely devastating ending that has stuck with viewers years later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Mist, Darabont’s adaptation of King’s 1980 novella of the same name, started streaming on Tubi on November 23rd, and potential viewers are in for a gut-wrenching ride. The movie is set in the small town of Bridgton, Maine, where a mysterious mist containing deadly creatures envelops the town. The Drayton family finds themselves trapped alongside other survivors in a grocery store, where civility is quickly thrown into chaos as fear and paranoia spread and tensions rise.

The Mist Is One of the Darkest Stephen King Adaptations

Play video

The Mist isn’t the movie you want to put on if you’re looking for a happy story. In fact, the film is a relentlessly bleak and harrowing movie. The true horror of the film isn’t the monsters lurking in the mist, but the way in which the movie works as an unflinching study of human nature pushed to the limit, The Mist chronicling the psychological breakdown of the characters as fear and paranoia cause them to turn on one another and civility and morality are abandoned.

The film carries a pessimistic tone all the way until the end credits with a gut-wrenching and unforgettable conclusion that sticks with you. We won’t get into spoilers, because it’s an ending you need to see for yourself in order to feel the full impact of it, but it’s one of the most devastating endings not just of a King film, but of a horror film. The ending drastically veers from the source material, but King himself has said he prefers the film’s ending to his book’s conclusion. He told Yahoo Entertainment in 2016, “When Frank said that he wanted to do the ending that he was going to do, I was totally down with that. I thought that was terrific. And it was so anti-Hollywood — anti-everything, really! It was nihilistic. I liked that. So I said, ‘You go ahead and do it.’”

Other Horror Movies Now on Tubi

The Mist is one of the newer additions to Tubi’s impressive horror lineup, a catalog that grew with plenty of new arrivals throughout November. Horror fans can now stream movies like Black Christmas, Child’s Play (1988), House of Wax (2005), Terrifier 3, and Thirteen Ghosts for free on Tubi. The streamer also added three other King adaptations this month alongside The Mist – both the 1978 and 2013 versions of Carrie and Misery.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!