One of the Best (And Funniest) Sci-Fi Franchises Just Started Streaming on Peacock in Its Entirety

Peacock’s sci-fi catalog just got a major new addition with the arrival of one of the best and funniest sci-fi franchises ever. The NBCUniversal streaming platform has established itself as a go-to destination for sci-fi fans with a diverse and growing library of TV shows and movies like Resident Alien, Jurassic Park, Farscape, and more. As Peacock updated its content lineup for November, four great sci-fi movies, all belonging to the same iconic franchise, started streaming.

As of November 1st, the complete Men in Black franchise is streaming on Peacock. The four-film series is based on Lowell Cunningham’s Marvel Comics series The Men in Black, with the original Men in Black trilogy consisting of Men in Black, Men in Black II, and Men in Black 3 starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as Agent J and Agent K, agents who work for a secret organization that monitors and polices alien activity on Earth. The fourth and most recent installment in the iconic franchise, Men in Black: International, is led by Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as MIB agents who join forces and embark on a globe-trotting adventure when aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth.

The Men in Black Franchise Is the Perfect Blend of Sci-Fi and Comedy

Where the Men in Black franchise really stands out and excels is in its unique blend of sci-fi action and comedy. The film series never takes itself too seriously, instead infusing humor as a core part of its identity. The very premise of the series is outrageously funny and turns the “aliens among us” concept on its head, placing many of the aliens as refugees seeking asylum on Earth, and the film series is led by an odd couple duo whose contrasting personalities lead to plenty of laugh-out-loud moments. More than just those hilarious aspects, Men in Black uses comedy in an ingenious way, using jokes and visual gags to make big sci-fi concepts more palatable and entertaining.

While the Men in Black franchise has suffered the same faltering fate as many others, with sequels ultimately failing to reach the same heights as the original, the franchise as a whole remains a great popcorn movie experience, one that is easy to watch and ridiculously entertaining. The franchise reached its peak with the original film, which is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critic score. The most recent installment, Men in Black: International, only achieved a 23% rotten rating but was better received by the audience with a 66% score.

What’s New on Peacock?

The Men in Black franchise hit Peacock’s streaming library on November 1st alongside a long list of new arrivals. Now streaming on Peacock are other great titles like Bring It On, Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Kick-Ass, Straight Outta Compton, and several The Fast and the Furious movies.

