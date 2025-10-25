One Original Avenger Confirms They Won’t Be In Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars

The original six Avengers had their epic, emotional swan song in Avengers: Endgame, but a few of those seminal characters remain active in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris Hemsworth is reprising Thor in Avengers: Doomsday, and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk will next be seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. One Avenger whose future remains up in the air is Hawkeye, who most recently appeared in his solo TV series four years ago. Jeremy Renner remains interested in making a Hawkeye Season 2, which appears to be in development. As fans wait to see if the show will continue, many are wondering if Hawkeye will join the fight against Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers films.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club (via The Playlist), Renner was asked if he’s set to return in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. In response, all the actor said was “No,” seemingly confirming Hawkeye won’t be seen on the big screen any time soon.

Is Jeremy Renner Telling the Truth About Avengers: Doomsday?

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

As Andrew Garfield infamously proved years ago, Marvel actors aren’t always honest with the media when discussing their possible involvement in upcoming projects. By now, fans know the studio is very particular about when information about films and shows is released, so there remains the possibility Renner is doing his part to hide a surprise reveal. As an MCU veteran, he understands the game by now. Renner was not one of the actors confirmed during the Doomsday cast announcement from earlier this year, so if he is in the movie, Marvel isn’t ready to share it yet.

Interestingly, shortly after that record-breaking Doomsday chairs livestream, Kevin Feige confirmed that there would be additional casting announcements at a later date. That has not happened yet, even though Doomsday has seemingly wrapped principal photography. Renner always seemed like a plausible candidate for the next wave of actors given Hawkeye’s history in the MCU. Though he hasn’t played the biggest role in the Multiverse Saga so far, it would still seem odd if such a prominent hero from the franchise’s history sat on the sidelines while Doctor Doom attempted to take over the multiverse. Hawkeye just has a bow and arrow, but he’s got plenty of experience battling against extraordinary threats.

Hawkeye being one of the plethora of cameos rumored for Doomsday or Secret Wars makes sense, but that doesn’t mean he’ll actually appear. Doomsday has a stacked cast featuring multiple superhero teams, so there are a ton of moving parts to balance. Something else Feige has said about these Avengers movies is that some characters will be left out, which honestly shouldn’t come as a huge shock. With the advent of Disney+, the roster of MCU characters grew exponentially, and there just isn’t enough room in a single feature film to include everyone. In the Infinity Saga, things were more contained just drawing from the films that had been released. Now, there are many more heroes running around.

As great as it would be to see Hawkeye back on the big screen fighting with the Avengers, Renner should only come back if there’s a logical and organic space for him. Cameos are fun, but the story is what’s most important. After all the ups and downs Marvel has experienced over the past handful of years, it’s vital for Doomsday and Secret Wars to be satisfying cinematic experiences, ending the Multiverse Saga on a high note. Franchise can fall victim to prioritizing fan service over narrative at times, and it would be a shame if Hawkeye was another example of that.

