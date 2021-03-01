Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal Trailer Released by Netflix

Back in 2019, a scandal involving rich parents buying their children's way into high profile colleges caught the entire country off-guard. The entire situation gained even more notoriety when two high profile actresses were revealed to be involved. Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman took part in the scandal, ultimately gaining the attention of the entertainment industry. Now, nearly two years later, Netflix is aiming to peel back the curtain on the scandal with a brand new documentary.

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal is set to arrive on Netflix on March 17th, but you don't have to wait that long to check out the first footage from the project. The official trailer for Operation Varsity Blues was released on Monday morning, and you can check it out in the video above.

The film comes to Netflix from Chris Smith and John Karmen, the filmmakers behind the popular Fyre documentary.

Like Fyre, which debuted back in 2019, there will likely be a lot of eyeballs on this new documentary when it arrives next month. Just about everyone with a Netflix account knows about the scandal, and folks are interested to see how the subsequent FBI investigation unfolded.

Here's the official synopsis for Operation Varsity Blues from Netflix:

"An examination that goes beyond the celebrity-driven headlines and dives into the methods used by Rick Singer, the man at the center of the shocking 2019 college admissions scandal, to persuade his wealthy clients to cheat an educational system already designed to benefit the privileged. Using an innovative combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations between Singer and his clients, Operation Varsity Blues offers a rare glimpse into the enigmatic figure behind a scheme that exposed the lengths wealthy families would go to for admission into elite colleges, and angered a nation already grappling with the effects of widespread inequality. From Chris Smith and Jon Karmen, the filmmakers behind Fyre, and starring Matthew Modine as Rick Singer."

What do you think of the first trailer for Operation Varsity Blues? Let us know in the comments!