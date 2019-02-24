Oscars: Laura Dern Enters Stage to ‘Jurassic Park’ Theme

(Photo: ABC)



The 91st Academy Awards are in full swing and some of our favorite celebrities are presenting this year. Laura Dern, who has starred in a wide range of films from Blue Velvet to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, entered the Oscars 2019 stage to the theme of what might be the most famous movie of her career: Jurassic Park.

Dern took the stage at the Oscars to promote the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The museum is expected to open this year and will have exhibitions such as Making Of: The Wizard of Oz, Regeneration: Black Cinema 1900 - 1970, and an exhibition devoted to Hayao Miyazaki.

The Academy tweeted some more information about the museum, which you can check out here:

To learn more about the @AcademyMuseum go to //t.co/u93vBDWjTm — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019

Many fans were thrilled that Dern entered the stage to the iconic Jurassic Park theme:

I just cried because they played JURASSIC PARK music when Laura Dern came out. I'm fine. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FTMUR2QrHB — Amelia E. 💋✨ (@BrowncoatAuror) February 25, 2019

Others thought it was pretty silly that Dern is still being associated with Jurassic Park after all these years:

After all of Laura Dern’s roles she still gets the dinosaur music — Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) February 25, 2019

Some were hilariously offended that she didn't come out to the theme of Twin Peaks considering today is Twin Peaks Day:

Rude they welcomed Laura Dern out with the Jurassic Park theme on Twin Peaks Day. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) February 25, 2019

Other people decided to joke about the choice to have Dern promote the museum:

“Sure”-Laura Dern agreeing to do an advertisement about a building — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) February 25, 2019

Overall, many people were just thrilled to see the actress:

I would watch an #Oscars that was just 4 hours of Laura Dern geeking out about film history. pic.twitter.com/Wj1ijtfiBF — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) February 25, 2019

You can catch Laura Dern next playing Renata Klein in season two of Big Little Lies. Dern won multiple awards for her performance in the first season, including an Emmy. In 2019, you can also watch her in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Little Women adaptation and a new film from director Noah Baumbach.

Dern hasn't been a part of the newest Jurassic Park films, but they are still managing to thrive without the great Ellie Sattler. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom managed to earn $1,309,484,461 worldwide, making it the third highest grossing film of 2018 after Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther.

Jurassic World 3 is expected to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.