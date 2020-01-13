Movies

Adam Sandler Fans Are Furious Over His Best Actor Oscar Nomination Snub

By

Today, fans were let in on the nominations for the 92nd Oscars. The Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences shared their picks for this year’s event, and the Internet had much to say as usual. In the wake of nomination controversies last year, many had hoped this year would make amends, but that was not the case for Adam Sandler fans.

After all, it turns out the actor has been snubbed in a big way. Movie goers believed Sandler would score a nomination for his work in Uncut Gems, but The Academy Awards crushed that dream.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It turns out that Sandler has been snubbed for a nomination in the Best Lead Actor category. The section was populated by other well-known stars such as Antonio Banderas, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix, Jonathan Pryce, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

In fact, it wasn’t just Sandler who was snubbed with Uncut Gems. It turns out the film as a whole was overlooked by The Academy. The movie did not receive nominations in any category, leaving fans of the dark horse film all kinds of furious.

As you can see below, fans are reacting in their own way to the snub, but they are all plenty upset. In fact, the number of snubs made by The Academy left many shocked. From Us to Uncut Gems, there were several films pushed out of contention this year, and fans are letting their dissatisfaction be known.

If you want to check out the full nominations for the Oscars, you can find them here.

What do you make of Sandler’s snub…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

