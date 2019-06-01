Outbreak Z Director Chris Brewster Promises Film Will Break “All the Zombie Rules” Thanks to Wesley Snipes

News first broke last night that Blade alum Wesley Snipes is joining forces with former Daredevil stuntman Chris Brewster in Outbreak Z, a new zombie outbreak film set in the heart Minnesota. ComicBook.com has since obtained a statement from Brewster, who’s thrilled to be teaming up with the action star.

“I am so excited to begin the world of Outbreak Z,” Brewster tells us. “Wesley is an absolute legend in entertainment and martial arts. It is an honor teaming up with him, and joining forces with one of the best in the world. Having him on the team, allows us to create a style of zombie/horror films that has never been seen. This will be an action-packed adventure for everyone. We are breaking all the zombie rules.”

Brewster made sure to point out to us that they’re actively building the cast for his directorial debut and Snipes is just the tip of the iceberg. With Brewster himself having a career rooted in stuntwork, he previously promised the film would feature some of Hollywood’s lead stunt workers in prominent roles.

“The DNA of our project is ‘action movie’ through and through, and that is why we are casting Hollywood’s stunt superstars in lead roles,” Brewster previously said in a statement. “Our zombies will not move or act like anything that the audience seen before — the action tells the story, so the reactions and defense against the zombies will be vastly different than prior movies in this genre. I truly believe that stunt performing is a dream job. We play full contact make believe and the more fun we have, the more fun the audience will have!”

“Outbreak Z will not be your typical zombie movie,” Hamid Torabpour explained. “Chris’ experience on many Marvel features makes him the perfect leader for this film. We will take a very stylistic and unique approach, utilizing the industry’s top stunt performers in the main cast roles, aiming to go beyond what mainstream features can accomplish on screen. With this feature, we want to highlight the amazing work that stunt performers bring to film and give them the spotlight in lead roles.”

Brewster directs from a script by Torabpour, Clint Narramore, and Andrew Kightlinger. Snipes and Torabpour will executive produce with Camille Torabpour, Mark Smith, and Patrick Werksma. Production is expected to begin this summer in Minnesota.