First Paddington in Peru Trailer Debuts

Paddington goes to visit Peru in the first trailer for Paddington in Peru. Everyone's favorite marmalade sandwich-loving bear is back for another adventure, this time with Dougal Wilson behind the camera as the director. Studio Canal gave fans a short tease of Paddington in Peru with a teaser trailer, hyping the release of the film's first trailer today. What takes Paddington to Peru and what adventures does he get into? Luckily, the teaser trailer offers some answers to those pressing questions.

Paddington in Peru is the third film in the Paddington franchise, following the successes of 2014's Paddington and 2017's Paddington 2. He's based on the Paddington Bear character created by author Michael Bond. Paul King directed the first two Paddington movies but will step aside for Dougal Wilson to helm the third. As the teaser trailer demonstrates, Paddington and the Browns head to Peru so Paddington can reunite with his Aunt Lucy, who runs a retirement home for bears. Joining Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington are Hugh Bonneville, Madeleine Harris, Julie Walters, and Samuel Joslin as the Browns, with Emily Mortimer replacing Sally Hawkins as Mrs. Brown. You can check out the Paddington in Peru trailer above.

Paddington in Peru welcomes some new faces

While much of the Paddington cast is back for Paddington in Peru, there are some newcomers to get excited about as well. Joining Paddington in Peru are Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas, and Carla Tous. And as we mentioned above, Dougal Wilson steps into the director's chair, taking over for the departing Paul King.

"We have long been huge admirers of Dougal's work, his stunning visual creativity, his storytelling, heart, emotion and humour," Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh and EVP Global Production Ron Halpern previously wrote in a statement. "We are so thrilled that Dougal will be directing the third Paddington film. We look forward to bringing Paddington back to Peru for his next big screen adventure."

"After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I'm delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big screen adventure," former director Paul King would add. "Dougal's work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to 'Please Look After This Bear.' I know Dougal will do so admirably."

What is Paddington in Peru about?

The description for Paddington in Peru reads: "The highly anticipated third Paddington film brings Paddington's story to Peru as he returns to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and to the mountain peaks of Peru."

"Directed by Dougal Wilson. Screenplay by Mark Burton, Jon Foster and James Lamont. Story by Paul King, Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton. Paddington in Peru is based on the best-selling and internationally adored series of children's stories by British author Michael Bond. Produced by David Heyman and Rosie Alison. Executive producers are Paul King, Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern, Dan MacRae, Tim Wellspring, Jeffrey Clifford and Naoya Kinoshita. The film stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Antonio Banderas, Olivia Colman, Julie Walters, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Jim Broadbent and Carla Tous with both Ben Whishaw and Imelda Staunton returning as the respective voices of Paddington and Aunt Lucy."

Paddington in Peru arrives in theaters on January 17, 2025.