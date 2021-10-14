Paramount Reveals New Clifford The Big Red Dog Poster

Clifford The Big Red Dog has a brand new poster ahead of the film’s release in theaters and Paramount+. It’s been a long road to this point for the PBS Kids favorite. There were surreal relations to the models used to bring the titular dog to life. After that was social media backlash to the first footage of the dog when it appeared. Finally, some COVID-19 postponements just for good measure. But, at long last, families can go see Clifford on the big screen on November 10th. Family films like this usually clean up near the Thanksgiving holidays, so it will be interesting to see how The Big Red Dog performs. Adding to the intrigue will be the release of this film on Paramount+ at the same time it hits theaters. Unlike most live-action movies, the day and date release strategy has proven to affect the numbers less. (Probably because the kids in some audiences are just as excited to watch Clifford at home as they would be in a packed theater.) Check out what the final poster looks like with the very good boy shaking off some water down below:

There’s no question that kids still love Clifford and that played a major role in this project getting a massive push. PBS Kids and Paramount_ have some new company when it comes to The Big Red Dog. Amazon Prime also greenlit a series about the character.

“There is something enduring in Clifford’s gentle, loyal spirit that touches fans even after they become adults,” series executive producer Iole Lucchese explained to audiences in a previously released statement. “We see it in tributes on social media and in fan art, and of course, in every parent who grew up with Clifford and now shares their love of him with their preschoolers.”

Paramount Pictures release a synopsis of Clifford’s big live-action adventure.

“When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!”

