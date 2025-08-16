Ben Affleck’s Iconic Thriller With 96% RT Score Is Back on Streaming

One of Ben Affleck’s highest-rated movies is streaming this August. Ever since his breakout role in 1997’s Good Will Hunting, the actor has proven himself to be one of Hollywood’s leading men. Some of his biggest films include Gone Baby Gone, The Town, and Chasing Amy, as well as his more recent portrayal of Batman in several DC Extended Universe (DCEU) films. With a 96% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a “Certified Fresh” distinction, a 2012 an espionage thriller that Affleck directed, produced, and starred in is the two-time Oscar winning actor’s fourth-highest-rated movie, and it’s now streaming.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The movie in question is Argo, which is now streaming on Peacock. The movie is based on a true story known as the “Canadian Caper,” in which six American diplomats who escaped the US embassy after it was overrun by protestors during the Iran hostage crisis in 1979 and 1980 were rescued in a joint covert rescue by the CIA and Canadian government. Affleck stars in the film as CIA Officer Tony Mendez, who poses as a Hollywood film producer to aid in the rescue. The movie, which also stars Victor Garber, Bryan Cranston, Alan Arkin, and John Goodman, joined Peacock’s streaming lineup at the start of the month as part of the NBCUnviersal streamer’s August 2025 lineup.
Argo was universally praised by critics for its suspenseful narrative, which blends historical accuracy with Hollywood touches, strong performances from the cast, action-packed and emotional storytelling, and Affleck’s direction. The movie is among Affleck’s highest-ranking films on Rotten Tomatoes with a 96% critics’ score and 90% audience score.
The movie went on to sweep the awards circuit, earning Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and British Academy Film Awards wins, as well as seven nominations at the 85th Academy Awards. Affleck was notably snubbed the Best Director category, but Argo did take home the Oscar for Best Picture, his first since he took home the statuette for Best Original Screenplay at the 1998 show for Good Will Hunting.
Argo is available to stream on Peacock now alongside Good Will Hunting.
New on Peacock
Peacock’s streaming library is growing this August, and Argo is one of just several movies and shows now streaming on the platform. You can see the full list of August 1st Peacock arrivals below.
Borderline (Peacock Exclusive)
27 Dresses
47 Ronin
Argo
Battleship
The Boss
Breakin’ All the Rules
Bridesmaids
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bill Durham
Clueless
Cowboys & Aliens
Dead Presidents
Dragonheart
Duplicity
Edge of Tomorrow
Elysium
The Faculty
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Field of Dreams
Footloose
For the Love of the Game
Good Will Hunting
Grease
The Guardian
Happy Death Day
The Impossible
Joy Ride
Kindergarten Cop
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda 3
Ma
Madagascar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Major Payne
The Man with the Iron Fists
Mean Girls (2004)
Mean Girls 2
Mortal Engines
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Oblivion
Office Space
Old School
Pretty in Pink
R.I.P.D.
RV
Save the Last Dance
Scarface
School of Rock
Seven
The Shawshank Redemption
She’s All That
The Smurfs
Super 8
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Think Like a Man
Trolls
Victor Frankenstein
Weird Science
Wet Hot American Summer
What Happens in Vegas
XXX
XXX: State of the Union
Canton Confidential: The Karen Read Burder Trial – Finale (WBTS)
Carnival Catwalk, Season 1 (AQV Films)
DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)