Ben Affleck’s Iconic Thriller With 96% RT Score Is Back on Streaming

One of Ben Affleck’s highest-rated movies is streaming this August. Ever since his breakout role in 1997’s Good Will Hunting, the actor has proven himself to be one of Hollywood’s leading men. Some of his biggest films include Gone Baby Gone, The Town, and Chasing Amy, as well as his more recent portrayal of Batman in several DC Extended Universe (DCEU) films. With a 96% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a “Certified Fresh” distinction, a 2012 an espionage thriller that Affleck directed, produced, and starred in is the two-time Oscar winning actor’s fourth-highest-rated movie, and it’s now streaming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movie in question is Argo, which is now streaming on Peacock. The movie is based on a true story known as the “Canadian Caper,” in which six American diplomats who escaped the US embassy after it was overrun by protestors during the Iran hostage crisis in 1979 and 1980 were rescued in a joint covert rescue by the CIA and Canadian government. Affleck stars in the film as CIA Officer Tony Mendez, who poses as a Hollywood film producer to aid in the rescue. The movie, which also stars Victor Garber, Bryan Cranston, Alan Arkin, and John Goodman, joined Peacock’s streaming lineup at the start of the month as part of the NBCUnviersal streamer’s August 2025 lineup.

Play video

Argo was universally praised by critics for its suspenseful narrative, which blends historical accuracy with Hollywood touches, strong performances from the cast, action-packed and emotional storytelling, and Affleck’s direction. The movie is among Affleck’s highest-ranking films on Rotten Tomatoes with a 96% critics’ score and 90% audience score.

The movie went on to sweep the awards circuit, earning Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and British Academy Film Awards wins, as well as seven nominations at the 85th Academy Awards. Affleck was notably snubbed the Best Director category, but Argo did take home the Oscar for Best Picture, his first since he took home the statuette for Best Original Screenplay at the 1998 show for Good Will Hunting.

Argo is available to stream on Peacock now alongside Good Will Hunting.

New on Peacock

Peacock’s streaming library is growing this August, and Argo is one of just several movies and shows now streaming on the platform. You can see the full list of August 1st Peacock arrivals below.

Borderline (Peacock Exclusive)

27 Dresses

47 Ronin

Argo

Battleship

The Boss

Breakin’ All the Rules

Bridesmaids

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bill Durham

Clueless

Cowboys & Aliens

Dead Presidents

Dragonheart

Duplicity

Edge of Tomorrow

Elysium

The Faculty

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Field of Dreams

Footloose

For the Love of the Game

Good Will Hunting

Grease

The Guardian

Happy Death Day

The Impossible

Joy Ride

Kindergarten Cop

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

Ma

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Major Payne

The Man with the Iron Fists

Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls 2

Mortal Engines

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Oblivion

Office Space

Old School

Pretty in Pink

R.I.P.D.

RV

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

School of Rock

Seven

The Shawshank Redemption

She’s All That

The Smurfs

Super 8

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Think Like a Man

Trolls

Victor Frankenstein

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

What Happens in Vegas

XXX

XXX: State of the Union

Canton Confidential: The Karen Read Burder Trial – Finale (WBTS)

Carnival Catwalk, Season 1 (AQV Films)

DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)