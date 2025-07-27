Peacock Streaming One of the Best Thrillers of 2022

One of 2022’s most critically-acclaimed thrillers, starring Cate Blanchett, is available to stream for free on Peacock. Peacock’s streaming service offers a wide range of remarkable movies, including Academy Award winners, such as Oppenheimer, Promising Young Woman, and Arrival, as well as dozens of other brilliant projects. Among them is one of the most celebrated, thrilling, and relevant movies of Cate Blanchett’s career, as you can catch the Australian actor as Lydia Tár in the eponymous Tár on Peacock, three years after its original release.

Directed by Todd Field, Tár hit theaters in October 2022 after a hugely successful run at the 79th Venice International Film Festival a month prior, where Blanchett won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress. Despite a poor box office return, Tár received critical acclaim, and has been lauded not only as one of the best movies in Blanchett’s impressive career, but also one of the best movies of the 21st century. Tár stars Blanchett as Lydia Tár, a world-renowned teacher, composer, and conductor, whose life unravels when she is accused of misconduct and inappropriate behavior.

Field has previously directed 2001’s In the Bedroom and 2006’s Little Children, as well as a number of short films and episodes of TV shows Once and Again and Carnivàle. While Tár was only his third directed feature film, Field is a master filmmaker, delivering intense character studies that spotlight troubles, trials, and tribulations in our everyday lives. Tár does this perfectly, with lengthy, dialog-heavy scenes reaching into every hidden aspect of Lydia Tár’s life and the lives of those around her, including wife Sharon (Nina Hoss), assistant Francesca (Noémie Merlant), and young cellist Olga (Sophie Kauer).

With thought-provoking and relevant themes of power dynamics, authority and abuse, and the ego and downfall of some in the wealthy elite, Tár is a heavy-hitting movie that might be tough for some to stomach. However, Field’s filmmaking techniques and remarkable writing make Tár a powerful addition to his repertoire. Cate Blanchett’s portrayal of Lydia Tár is authentic and precise to the letter, and will surely be remembered as one of the strongest performances in her over-three-decade-long career. The fact you can watch Tár on Peacock is very exciting – especially for those who didn’t catch it during its theatrical release.

After a three-week limited theatrical release in October 2022, Tár saw a more widespread release through Focus Features, which has delivered the likes of Nosferatu, Brokeback Mountain, The Theory of Everything, and The Pianist. Tár may not have been the highest-grossing movie of 2022, clocking up a total of only $29.3 million, but the movie’s remarkably positive response speaks for itself. It would be well worth your time to catch Tár on Peacock’s streaming service.