Universal Inks Exclusive Streaming Deal With Peacock, Includes Jurassic World and Minions

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group has inked a brand new streaming deal that will see all of its new theatrical releases heading to the Peacock streaming service within just four months of their debuts in theaters. Starting in 2022, all films released by Universal will be available to stream on Peacock after their theatrical run. This includes the likes of Jurassic World: Dominion, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Peacock and Universal announced the new deal on Tuesday, though it shouldn't come as much of a surprise, considering both companies fall under the NBCUniversal umbrella. Still, this does continue the shrinking of the theatrical window, as some massive titles over the next couple of years will be free on a streaming services within four months of their big screen premieres.

This new program will divide the traditional 18-month Pay-One window into segments, and Peacock will get the exclusive streaming rights to Universal films in the first and last four-month segments.

“Since launching Peacock just one year ago, we have seen incredible viewership of movies and continue to expand our catalog with a range of films for every fan and occasion,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, NBCUniversal. “Universal Filmed Entertainment Group has been a fantastic partner and we are excited to not only bring their amazing slate of blockbuster films and beloved franchises to Peacock in the first-pay window, but also provide a steady stream of fresh, original films exclusively for Peacock customers throughout the year.”

“This new dynamic Pay-One agreement demonstrates UFEG’s continued commitment to building a film ecosystem that allows filmmakers and artists to reach the broadest possible audience, celebrates and strengthens the theatrical experience, and, above all, empowers fans to experience the films they love on their own terms,” said Peter Levinsohn, Vice Chairman and Chief Distribution Officer, UFEG. “We’re excited to become Peacock’s first Pay-One partner while the platform continues to curate and build a vast film library that will delight its rapidly growing subscriber base.”

The Peacock streaming lineup is already packed with popular TV, as it remains the exclusive streaming home of shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation. That lineup is going to be getting a substantial boost in 2022 with movies from Universal, thanks to this new deal.

