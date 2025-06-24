James Gunn Reveals the Guardians Character That Other Marvel Writers Got Wrong

James Gunn has revealed a particular Marvel character whose portrayal by other writers often missed the mark according to his understanding. Speaking on the DC Studios Showcase Official Podcast, the filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO identified Rocket Raccoon as the Guardians of the Galaxy member he felt a profound ownership over. Gunn explained that during his tenure at Marvel, he would meticulously review scripts featuring Rocket. This dedication highlights the unique bond Gunn formed with the genetically engineered Guardian, whose emotional journey became central to the trilogy he helmed, which culminated with Rocket’s poignant origin story being fully explored and his rise to leadership in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Beyond the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Rocket also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and briefly in Thor: Love and Thunder.

“I was like this when I worked at Marvel,” Gunn said on the podcast. “I would get scripts with Rocket in them that didn’t match how I understood [the hero]. That character was my soul. So I would always make sure that his voice always made sense, that what he did always made sense. And I do that with the characters in DC across all the films and television shows. They’ve got to be true to the character, especially if it’s a character that I originated on film.”

Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper, with Sean Gunn providing motion capture for the character) was introduced in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, quickly becoming a fan-favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the first two films in the trilogy hinted at his painful past, it was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that delved deeply into his traumatic creation by the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), making this backstory the emotional core of the film. This final installment saw Rocket confront his origins and ultimately step into the role of captain for the new Guardians team.

James Gunn Is Using His Marvel Lessons to Build the DCU

As co-head of DC Studios, Gunn is now applying the principles he honed at Marvel, including his meticulous attention to character, to the architecture of a new DC Universe. A key distinction he has outlined for this universe is its established history of metahumans. Unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where public awareness of superpowered individuals largely began with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in 2008’s Iron Man, metahumans in Gunn’s DCU have been a known part of public consciousness for approximately 300 years. This means the DCU, officially kicking off with Gunn’s directorial effort Superman, will introduce audiences to a world where superheroes are not a recent revelation. The Man of Steel (David Corenswet) will already be an active and recognized figure in the film, which is set to feature other established heroes, such as the Justice Gang, a team including Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced). This foundational approach allows the DCU to move beyond numerous origin stories, instead focusing on an already dynamic environment.

In addition to working on specific projects, DC Studios’ writers’ room is also developing a cohesive central narrative to ensure interconnectivity across films and television series. An early example of this is the animated series Creature Commandos, which features characters like Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), who is then slated to appear in live-action in Peacemaker Season 2 and the Superman movie. Gunn has also indicated an evolution in his approach to post-credits scenes, drawing from his Marvel experiences. He aims for stingers that are either more self-contained or directly set up immediate next steps, a strategy influenced by challenges such as integrating Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 following his tease in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. While details about his next DCU directorial project after Superman are scarce, it is described as connected to Superman but not necessarily a direct solo sequel, suggesting a broader expansion of this pre-existing superhero world.

DC Studios’ Superman is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 11th.

