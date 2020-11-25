Pete Davidson To Star in It's a Wonderful Life Virtual Table Read

✖

The Suicide Squad and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson will play the iconic character of George Bailey in a one-night-only live virtual table read of the 1946 holiday classic It's A Wonderful Life. Davidson joins Euphoria actress Maude Apatow, Ed Asner, Mia Farrow, Ellie Kemper, Carole Kane, Ed Begley Jr., Diedrich Bader, Bill Pullman, Richard Kind, B.D. Wong, and Michael Shannon for the event set to take place on Sunday, December 13th at 8 p.m. ET.

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Ed Asner Family Center, an organization whose mission is to help those with special needs and their families seeking wholeness in all facets of life. The Center not only caters to the needs of the special individual, but aims to embrace the complete family, helping them meet the challenges they face with grace and support, as well as providing the tools to promote confidence, dignity and pride. Enrichment offered includes art, yoga, music and career advancement programs, counseling and mindfulness classes.

"We are so thrilled to have Pete reenact the role of George in "It's a Wonderful Life" with his talented wit and clever vocalizations. And we look forward to having Maude join the cast as Violet with her creative flair. Please join us for this once in a lifetime opportunity to snuggle up on your couch and experience this all-star cast virtual table read from the comfort of your own home, while helping to raise money for The Ed Asner Family Center. It will be a very meaningful night!" Matthew Asner, Co-Founder/President/CEO of The Ed Asner Family Center said in a statement.

It's a Wonderful Life is a 1946 Christmas film that has become one of the most classic and beloved films of all of American cinema. Based on the short story The Greatest Gift published by Philip Van Doren Stern in 1943, the film version stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a man who has given up on his dream to help others and intent on ending his own life on Christmas Eve. However, his guardian angel Clarence Odbody (Henry Travers) intervenes and shows George just how he has touched the lives of others and how different everything would be for those in his own life directly as well as his community of Bedford Falls had he not been born at all.

In addition to the table read, which is hosted by Tom Bergeron and directed by Victor Nelli, the virtual gala will also honor Jeffrey Frost, President of Sony Pictures television, as a champion of an inclusive Hollywood and ardent supporter of individuals with special needs. Emmy-winning producer Norman Lear will present the award.

The It's a Wonderful Life table read will take place on Sunday, December 13th at 8 p.m. ET. More information can be found at edasnerfamilycenter.org.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images