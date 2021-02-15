Peter Pan & Wendy Casts Rebecca Hall for Disney Remake

✖

Peter Pan & Wendy has cast Rebecca Hall in the Disney Remake. The actress will play Mrs. Darling according to The Illuminerdi. For those who are unfamiliar, Darling is Wendy’s mother and she’s just trying to teach her children how to grow up. However, viewers know that Peter and his troupe of Lost Boys will probably make that lesson a bit harder to teach for the young girl and her siblings. Disney has shown no sign of slowing things down as more cast announcements continue to make their way out. Alyssa Alook was revealed as Tiger Lily last year. Jude Law ended up wowing the fans as the incoming Captain Hook. David Lowery is aboard to direct, and the filmmaker is happy to step up to the challenge. There have been all manner of live-action remakes over the last few years. But, Disney is probably hoping a bedrock franchise like Peter Pan gets done absolutely right.

EW previously talked to the director about his enthusiasm for this story back in 2018. It’s been a long way to this point for Peter Pan and Wendy. A lot of fans were wondering if there would be some narrative fatigue surrounding such an old property that’s had numerous films. But, Lowery doesn’t see it that way at all. Reboot and retellings are basically proof of Peter Pan’s continued relevance for the creative team.

"There’s a lot of expectations for a Peter Pan movie because people love it. And there’s also the fact there’s a lot of Peter Pan movies, and so I just want to make sure that if we make this one — I know Disney feels the same way — if we’re going to make this one, let’s make it right," Lowery recalled back in 2018. "It has to be personal to me. It also has to be the kind of movie that people who love the original Peter Pan movie are going to love. And that’s why I’m still agonizing over every little detail on it."

He added, "You’re just like constantly, saying, 'Okay, culturally what works now?' Something as simple as taking the guns out of the pirates’ hands changes like a lot of beats from the classic Disney movie. I mean, Captain Hook has a lot of funny scenes with his pistol. The original Peter Pan movie’s obviously horribly racist, and so that will have to go out the window. Anyway, I can go on all day about it, but my point is is that when I finish it, it will be good."

