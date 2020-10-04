Peter Pan: Here's What Yara Shahidi Could Look Like as Tinkerbell

✖

Last month it was announced that the upcoming Peter Pan & Wendy had cast Blackish star Yara Shahidi to play Tinkerbell in the upcoming live-action Disney film. While it will be some time before we get to see Shahidi as the iconic fairy, thanks to new fan art we have an idea of what she might look like in the role of beloved character whose pixie dust helps humans flies if they simply think happy thoughts.

On Instagram, artist ApexForm shared their take on Shahidi as Tinkerbell, giving Peter Pan's fairy sidekick an ethereal, almost fantasy-like look completely with glowing green detail on her forehead and sheer wings. You can check it out for yourself below.

In addition to the casting of Shahidi as Tinkerbell, the film will see Jude Law play the iconic Captain Hook with Alexander Molony as Peter Pan and Ever Anderson as Wendy. David Lowery will direct the film, which has been a long time in development. Lowery has been attached to the Disney project since 2016 and told Den of Geek in 2017 that getting this latest adaptation right is a high priority for him.

"It’s a challenging project for me, not only that it’s a story that I’ve loved from my childhood, but that it’s one of the crown jewels of Disney’s animation empire," Lowery said at the time. "And there are certain expectations as to what a Disney Peter Pan movie is to be. And that’s very different from Pete's Dragon where no one really cared...Peter Pan is a beloved property. It’s a property that was brought to the screen many, many times before, so one has to not only justify the reasons why one might make a Peter Pan movie in 2018, 2019 or whatever, but you also have to do justice to the source material. So, you can’t be a revisionist, but you also cannot be redundant, and that is a very challenging process."

He added, "I think we can do it, but we are being very careful. If it has to be done, it has to be done right. Until we have that version of it, we’ll keep working on the script."

What do you think about this artist’s take of Shahidi as Tinkerbell? Are you excited for this latest adaptation of the Peter Pan story? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!