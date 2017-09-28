Explore The Ocean Depths In New Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 Behind The Scenes Clip

Disney doesn’t do anything halfway, something any fan of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise can easily see thanks to the stunning vistas and surroundings on the screen.

That goes for all the films in the franchise, including the latest entry Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The beautiful and dark island that producer Jerry Bruckheimer helped create was a lengthy undertaking, to say the least. “The set took two to three months to actually build, and it’s colorful and fluorescent. It’s beautiful,” Bruckheimer said.

In a special behind the scenes video from the upcoming Blu-ray release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, actress Kaya Scodelario walks through the stunning landscape Disney created. Like her, you’ll probably have no problem letting your imagination roll thanks to the lush visuals.

“We’re unlocking another world in the Pirates world,” Scodelario said. “Even without effects, being surrounded by blue screen and just having the sea floor in front of you and the craftsmanship and detail in the coral, it’s very easy to lose yourself.”

Scodelario’s Carina Smyth is a bit different than from other characters in the Pirates universe, something refreshing to see in such a long-running franchise. That unique approach was a big part of the reason she took on the role.

“When I was growing up to me women in movies were perfect and I could never be that or relate to that, and I wasn’t sexy and glamorous and all of these things, and I kind of wanted to see a rough and tumble girl up there. To get the opportunity to play someone like that, I mean, even if one little girl like goes “that’s kind of cool, I want to be like that”, then yeah, I’ve done my job well,” Scodelario told ComicBook.com.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is available on digital storefronts now, and releases on Blu-ray and DVD on October 3rd.