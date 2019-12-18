Pixar’s Onward Gets New Character Posters

While Frozen II continues its tear at the box office, Disney is starting to prep the marketing for the animated feature from Pixard. Onward released another trailer earlier this week and shortly thereafter, an incredible new international poster. Now, the studio has unveiled a set of character posters featuring the likes of Ian (Tom Holland), Barley (Chris Pratt), and Laurel (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

Behold: Character posters for #PixarOnward, including newly-announced cast @AliWong, @LenaWaithe, and @_MelRodriguez_.✨ Check back tomorrow to see the brand-new trailer for the film. pic.twitter.com/ZJXcPZT1NY — Disney and Pixar’s Onward (@pixaronward) December 16, 2019

The first non-sequel film from Pixar since 2017, Onward will feature brothers Ian and Barley as they traverse a magical world trying to conjure their father — someone who died in their youth — so they can spend 24 hours with him. Shortly after the movie was first announced, Pratt took to Twitter to reveal his tear-jerking first thoughts on the film.

“So thrilled to be a part of this,” writes Pratt. “I can’t tell you much, but… I will tell you this, when we visited Pixar to hear the pitch I straight up cried. This one is next level. God willing, in about a year and a half you’ll be moved as well. We have a BEAUTIFUL story coming your way.”

The actor then took to the stage at D23 this year to reveal additional footage from the movie. “I do feel like Tom is a little brother to me and you see that reflected in this movie,” Pratt said. “It’s really cool to have that and we get to do a Pixar movie! … to get to share that with a person that you love, it’s a cool experience!”

Joining Pratt, Holland, and Louis-Dreyfus include Octavia Spencer, Ali Wong, Lena Waithe, and Mel Rodriguez. Dan Scanlon (Monsters University) served as writer and director for the film. Scanlon developed the movie’s story alongside Jason Headley and Keith Bunin.

Onward is set for release March 6, 2020.