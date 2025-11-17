Predator: Badlands’ Box Office Officially Breaks a 38-Year-Old Record (& Alien Is Next)

Predator: Badlands is officially a hit installment for the Predator franchise, having earned $136.3 million at the worldwide box office after two weeks of release. $66 million of that box office was earned domestically, which officially marks a new record: Predator: Badlands has now surpassed the original Predator movie’s domestic box office ($59 million), making it the highest-grossing film in the Predator franchise (domestically). However, Badlands still has a ways to go to dethrone the Alien vs. Predator crossover films, and its $80.2 million domestic box office haul.

Looking at just the Predator franchise on its own: Badlands stands above Predators ($52M), and The Predator ($51M), which were the other modern attempts to (unsuccessfully) reboot the Predator franchise. To be fair, Predator: Badlands is director Dan Trachtenberg’s third film in the franchise, however, the previous two installments, Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers, were both streaming releases, so there weren’t any box office receipts to tally up. A lot of fans think if Prey, in particular, was released in theaters, Trachtenberg would be sitting on an even more impressive box office track record than the milestones he’s setting with Predator: Badlands.

Predator: Badlands couldn’t win the box office two weeks in a row, as the openings of the threequel Now You See Me: Now You Don’t and Edgar Wright’s remake of Stephen King’s Running Man took the no. 1 and 2 spots, respectively. Badlands got hit with considerable 68% drop-off in its second week, earning $13M compared to its $40M opening. The film has also opened softer than the studio would probably like in markets like Japan; however, word of mouth is surging around Predator: Badlands.

The film currently holds a “Verified Hot” audience score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is well above the 81% and 79% arudience scores for Now You See Me 3 and Running Man (respectively). So as we head into the Thanksgiving holiday season, moviegoers trying to decide which film to spend their money on (besides Wicked: For Good), could see the best endorsement going to Predator: Badlands. The film also has a strong 85% critical score to back it up.

Regardless on how long the run lasts, or if there are more milestones that get achieved along the way, Predator: Badlands has already staked a big claim for the franchise, by showing that the theatrical box office is as viable as the big streaming features. With the Alien franchise also in resurgence, and Bandlands already placing the two franchise in one sandbox, the future of Predator is definitely looking bright, and bloody.

Predator: Badlands is now playing in theaters.