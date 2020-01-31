Wallace Shawn Comments on The Princess Bride Reboot Possibility

When reports of reboots of beloved films emerge, the cast and crew responsible for the original sometimes voice their support of such an endeavor, but in the case of The Princess Bride, various stars have questioned why such a project would need to move forward, while actor Wallace Shawn recently noted that he would mostly be nervous of reactions from fans if a reboot moved forward. While some films earn remakes because the original project had potential that was never fully realized, the 1987 The Princess Bride adaptation earned praise from critics and audiences not only at the time of release, but has endured continued success over the years as its following grows even larger and more passionate.

“There’s so many fans who loved it exactly as we did it, so I think they’d be angry, maybe. I’d be afraid of them,” Shawn revealed on the red carpet for Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made.

The film is an adaptation of the 1973 novel of the same name, with the narrative structure of the film featuring a grandfather reading the book to his son as audiences witness the action unfold. Shawn played Vizzini, a criminal who organized the kidnap of Buttercup, the love interest of the Dread Pirate Roberts, with Vizzini and Roberts engaging in a battle of wits to challenge one another to drink from a cup which potentially has poison in it.

Earlier in the film, Buttercup is forced to marry Prince Humperdinck, played by Chris Sarandon, who previously voiced his doubt that such a remake should move forward.

“I don’t understand why anybody would need to remake [The Princess Bride or The Nightmare Before Christmas], because they are so specific in their effects,” Sarandon shared with ComicBook.com. “They are so iconic in so many ways and have such a cultural imprint, that I don’t see how it can be anything but a disappointment for folks who are fans of the originals, to remake it.”

He added, “Why remake something that has such a broad appeal? Unless you’re going to do, say, an animated version of Princess Bride, or if you’re going to do a live-action version of The Nightmare Before Christmas, which I’ve heard rumors they’re thinking of.”

While Hollywood has confirmed that virtually no film is sacred and spared from the remake trend, no official plans have been revealed that such a project would be moving forward.

Stay tuned for details on a possible The Princess Bride remake.

