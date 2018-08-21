‘Rambo 5’ Reportedly Has a New Director

Rambo 5 has a new director, according to a new report.

According to Geeks Worldwide, Get the Gringo director Adrian Grunberg has joined the film, taking over for Sylvester Stallone behind the camera. Stallone is still set to star in the film as his classic character John Rambo.

This latest report comes just over a week after character and plot details for the upcoming film surfaced, revealing that the story will involve a settled and retired Rambo being drawn back into action by a journalist on a mission to save a group of girls from a sex trafficking ring. You can check out the full synopsis below.

“Rambo teams up with a journalist to track down and rescue a group of local girls that have been kidnapped by a Mexican sex trafficking ring, after trying to settle down to a quiet peaceful life stateside at the family ranch in Arizona after spending decades abroad.”

In addition to Get the Gringo, Grunberg has worked as a second united director on Netflix’s Narcos as well as as a first assistant director on Traffic, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, and Man on Fire. Casting for the film is said to be underway and filming is expected to begin on Sept. 1st with Spain and the Spanish Canary Islands being considered as filming locations.

One of Stallone’s most iconic franchises, the last entry came in 2008 and was produced on a budget of $50 million. The film earned over $42 million domestically, adding in another $70 million internationally for a $113 million dollar box office haul.

If Rambo 5 is produced on a similar lower budget, it could probably still do quite well at the box office, though it would be hard to be bloodier than the last film, as the over-the-top brutality of the action was hard to forget.

Rambo 5 does not yet have a release date.

