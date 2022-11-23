Raven-Symone Reveals Biggest Request For Cheetah Girls Reboot

Raven-Symoné said she had one special request for a possible Cheetah Girls reboot. E! News caught up with the Raven's Home star to talk about literally getting the band back together. Leanne Aguilera laid out a great pitch for the new version of their story. But, before coming back, Symoné would want her friend Adrienne Bailon-Houghton back in the fold for whatever is next. It's an understandable request as the appeal of these big reunions is having all the principal players together again for an aging audience and their little ones to delight in together. "You know what, if it's with her," the star said about putting her cheetah print back on. "You know." So, that seems like an easy enough ask, but the real decision-makers are Disney themselves. Check out what else she had to say right here.

"You gotta give it up to the big dogs, you know what I mean? Hey, head of Disney Channel? Let us know what you think of the pitch," the star of Raven's Home said. "I am open to good content, I am open to positive people."

Raven just revealed that she’ll do another Cheetah Girls movie as long as Adrienne does it with her 🥹 pic.twitter.com/cf5qvFJ0KJ — The V A U L T 🔥 (@_TooUnderratedX) November 22, 2022

There's Already Been A Minor Cheetah Girls Reunion

Raven's Home fans will no doubt remember that Bailon-Houghton played a principal at bayside High in the fifth season of the show. So, the wheels might be turning on that front already somewhere behind the scenes. In a previous interview with E! News, Symoné explained how that cool little cameo came to be.

"The writers came to me, and I think we had already done like the first episode and they were like, 'Are you friends with Adrienne?' And I was like, 'Adrienne? Are you talking about Choo-Chi? My Choo-Chi? Of course!'" Symoné mused. "Then the next thing I know she is the principal of Bayside High and killing the game."

"She is so funny, so professional, we have such a good time when she's there and she's down for the cause. You know she's had such an amazing career to where her attitude could be ridiculous, but she is the same person I met 15 years ago," Symoné praised her friend and colleague. "She is the same human that is like, I love this industry and I want to do the best that I can and I want to grow. And she's still growing even though she's had so many successes, and so the love and respect is real and she adds something amazing to this season."

