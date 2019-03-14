Amber Tamblyn Offers to Direct ‘Red Sonja’ After Bryan Singer’s Exit

After a lot of controversy surrounding director Bryan Singer, it was reported on Wednesday that Singer has been dropped from the reboot of Red Sonja and writer and actress Amber Tamblyn has an idea of who should helm the Millennium Films project in his stead — her.

Tamblyn, whose latest book Era of Ignition was recently published, posted her interest in the role on Twitter with a very direct “pick me” followed by a childhood photo of herself dressed as the heroine for Halloween as well as the trailer for her 2017 film, Paint It Black.

::STANDS UP, CHAIR FALLS BACK:: ::RAISES HAND HARD:: PICK. ME. https://t.co/V3WBONBtMb — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 13, 2019

And just so you know how serious I am, once again, here is a photo of me dressed up for halloween as Red Sonja when I was seven. I was obsessed back then and still remain obsessed now. pic.twitter.com/zWeqOuUGgh — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 14, 2019

Singer’s reported departure from Red Sonja is a bit of a reversal from recent updates on the project. In February, Deadline reported that Millennium Films had decided to put the project on the back burner, telling the outlet that “the project is not on the slate at the moment and is not for sale at the EFM in Berlin.”

Previous to that, it had been reported that Red Sonja was in development with Singer attached, something that producer Avi Lerner stood by.

“I continue to be in development for Red Sonja and Bryan Singer continues to be attached,” producer Avi Lerner said in a statement to THR at the time.

“The over $800 million Bohemian Rhapsody has grossed, making it the highest grossing drama in film history, is testament to his remarkable vision and acumen. I know the difference between agenda driven fake news and reality, and I am very comfortable with this decision. In America people are innocent until proven otherwise.”

The announcement was met with some scrutiny and backlash over the choice of Singer as director for the Red Sonja film due in part to the comic book character’s backstory, which includes sexual assault. Singer has recently been faced with four new claims of sexual assault and misconduct, with The Atlantic citing more than 50 sources alleging the director had sex with boys aged 15 and 17, while another, Victor Valdovinos alleged he was sexually assaulted by Singer on the set of Apt Pupil when Valdovinos was a 13-year-old extra. Singer denies the allegations, calling it a “homophobic smear piece” that was “conveniently timed to take advantage of” the success of Bohemian Rhapsody. He has not been charged with any crimes.

As for Tamblyn, has been outspoken in regard to the issue of sexual abuse in Hollywood as well as the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements. In a letter published in Teen Vogue in 2017, Tamblyn recounted an incident in which she says actor James Woods attempted to seduce her and a friend despite him knowing that they were both 16 at the time.

What do you think of the idea of Tamblyn directing Red Sonja? Let us know in the comments below.