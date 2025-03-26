Red Sonja Reboot Gets Official Rating (So Will It Be Released Soon?)

The remake of Red Sonja just received its official MPA rating, which is the best sign in a while that the movie is really getting released. According to the Classification & Ratings Administration, Red Sonja (2025) is rated R for “strong/bloody violence.” This is a good sign for a faithful adaptation, and a good sign that fans will get to see the movie this year, after all the delays and setbacks that have plagued it. CARA also listed the movie’s U.S. distributor as Samuel Goldwyn Films, LLC, which hadn’t been announced before. It’s U.K. distributor, Signature Entertainment, has stated plans to put the movie in theaters in late 2025, but so far no specific plans for the U.S. have been revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Red Sonja (2025) appeared on CARA’s website on Tuesday, March 25th. To get an MPA rating, there must be a finished cut of the film, so fans can be reasonably confident that the movie is finished and ready to release. Still, after years of false starts and delays, fans can’t be blamed for being hesitant. Plans for another Red Sonja movie have been in the works almost nonstop since the last film adaptation came out in 1985, and in recent years, the production has been hit with endless setbacks.

The Latest on Red Sonja

Aside from this MPA update, the latest updates on this production are a few years old. Greek news outlets reported that the movie was filming in the country in November of 2022, with plans to carry out post-production there as well. Several casting announcements came in February of 2023, along with a few other off-camera talents.

The latest iteration of Red Sonja is written by Tasha Huo and directed by M.J. Bassett — best known for the 2009 grimdark fantasy Solomon Kane, and for directing on TV shows including Ash vs. Evil Dead, Power, and Strike Back. Matilda Lutz plays the titular star, and she has said that this movie tells “a completely different story” from the other adaptation, eschewing some of the “male gaze” aspects of the franchise.

The official logline for the film teases Sonja escaping slavery and taking leadership of “a group of unlikely warriors to face off against Dragan the Magnificent (Robert Sheehan) and his deadly bride, Dark Annisia (Wallis Day).” The movie reportedly adapts the Dynamite Entertainment version of Sonja and her world, rather than the Marvel Comics version or the original incarnation from Robert E. Howard’s short story. Dynamite’s Sonja still lives in a heroic fantasy world reminiscent of the Hyborian Age, but her setting has developed independently for the last two decades, in the hands of some lauded creators.

While things seem to be looking hopeful for Red Sonja, there’s still no official release date for the film, and the year is ticking by. Check back for more updates on this long-awaited sequel as they become available.