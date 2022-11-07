Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Reveals New Trailer for Netflix Sequel

Three years after Knives Out captured the attention of moviegoers around the country, Detective Benoit Blanc is finally returning to solve another case. Rian Johnson has taken his budding whodunnit franchise to Netflix for its second installment, thanks to a record-breaking deal from the streamer. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will follow the popular detective on a new case, this time over in Europe, and fans are getting a new look at what Benoit is up to this time around.

On Monday, Netflix unveiled a brand new trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, offering even more footage of the all-star cast that Johnson assembled for his highly anticipated sequel. You can watch the new trailer in its entirety below!

Unpeel the layers of Benoit Blanc's next great case.



Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is coming to movie theaters for one week only on November 23 and on Netflix on December 23. pic.twitter.com/p73PmOCQJl — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 7, 2022

When Is Knives Out 2 Coming Out?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actually represents a major first for Netflix original movies. Some Netflix films have been released in limited theaters before their streaming debuts, but they have never been given a wide release by major theatrical distributors. The new Knives Out movie is getting a one-week engagement in theaters, including Regal and AMC, long before its Netflix debut.

The Knives Out sequel will play in theaters around the country for just one week, beginning on November 23rd. One month later, on December 23rd, the film will be released in theaters around the globe.

"We're excited to offer fans an exclusive sneak preview of Rian's incredible film," Netflix film boss Scott Stuber said in a statement. "Given the excitement surrounding the premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, we hope fans will enjoy this special theatrical event in celebration of the film's global debut on Netflix in December."

Who Stars in Knives Out 2?

Glass Onion isn't a direct sequel to Knives Out, as it is another mystery being investigated by Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc. With the exception of Craig, the entire cast of Glass Onion is new to the film series.

The rest of the sequel's cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. Rian Johnson serves as writer and director.

Are you looking forward to checking out Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery later this year? Let us know in the comments!