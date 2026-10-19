Richard Riehle, Character Actor From Office Space, Star Trek, and More, Dies at 78

Richard Riehle, a Hollywood character actor with over 400 movie and TV credits to his name, including the cult comedy Office Space, has died. Variety brings word of his passing, revealing that Riehle died of natural causes last week, on Thursday, October 15, in Los Angeles. Riehle is survived by his wife, Jane Latham, and their four children. He was 78.

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Born in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Richard Riehle may not be a name you immediately recognize, but if you’ve watched enough genre TV and movies over the past fifty years, there’s no doubt you’ve seen his work in some form. As noted, one of Riehle’s most noteworthy roles was in Mike Judge’s Office Space, working as the “people person” intermediary between the customers and Initech’s employees. His character is the one that spawned the much-memed “What would you say…you do here?”

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Richard Riehle, Character Actor, Dies at 78

Though he got his start in the theater, Riehle has been a reliable presence in movies and TV for decades, with his first role being an uncredited extra in the True Grit sequel movie, Rooster Cogburn. He would go on to make minor appearances in other classic movies like Glory, Fried Green Tomatoes, Casino, Ghosts of Mississippi, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and Bridesmaids.

Riehle’s work on television was just as varied, with appearances on classics like Murder, She Wrote and Quantum Leap, both of which saw him playing a law enforcement officer (a staple of his career). He would share the screen with Patrick Stewart in an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, playing the alien Batai in a touching storyline. Another ’90s staple brought Riehle into the fold, as he played the part of Merrick in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, taking over the part played by Donald Sutherland in the movie and acting as a member of the Watchers Council for the Joss Whedon TV series.

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In addition to playing security guards (like in The Fugitive), or cops (like in The West Wing), detectives (like in Home Improvement), or prison wardens (like in Barry), one of Riehle’s most common roles was as Santa Claus. Riehle played the role of Saint Nick eight times across his career, including in the sitcom Two and a Half Men and A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas.

“I always wanted the role that would bring something out of me, force me to find something extra,” Riehle told Notre Dame Magazine back in 2012 (his alma mater). “The lead isn’t always the best part in a play or a movie…I was older when I really got started, and it did limit things, but a character actor, you come in to make a little diversion, be the comic relief or add a little bit of intensity to what’s going on. You’re also liable to have a longer career.”

Turns out he did. With more than 400 credits to his name, and ten that remain unreleased as of this writing, according to IMDB, he’s a face we’ll see showing up for at least a few more years. Our thoughts are with Richard’s family and friends during this time.