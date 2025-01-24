Robert Pattinson Roasts Twilight Haters That Are Still Mad (And He’s Right)

Sixteen years after first donning vampire fangs, Robert Pattinson has called out persistent critics of The Twilight Saga while reflecting on the franchise’s unexpected cultural resurgence. During a recent interview with GQ Spain, the actor expressed amusement and disbelief at those still harboring resentment toward the series that launched his career. Pattinson has proved his value in Hollywood dozens of times, by appearing in indie darlings such as The Lighthouse and even wearing DC’s Dark Knight cape and cowl in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. So we can’t help but agree with the star when he says the discoursed surrounding Twilight is getting old.

“I find it fascinating that people still tell me, ‘Dude, Twilight ruined the vampire genre,’” Pattinson observed during the interview. “Are you still anchored in that sh-t? How can something that happened almost 20 years ago still upset you?” Pattison is not wrong. Regardless of personal feelings towards Twilight, it’s weird that some people still target the franchise. It’s okay not to like something, but there’s no reason to actively pursue controversy like some Twilight critics.

The Twilight Saga, a series of four vampire-themed romance fantasy films released between 2008 and 2012, was a global phenomenon. Based on Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling novels, the movie starred Pattison alongside Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner. The quadrilogy grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide, with the first film, Twilight, earning $407 million on a $37-million budget. However, as soon as the first movie hit theaters, it became common to find online discourse about how the movie’s take on vampirism was hurting the bloodsucker’s mythos somehow.

Despite the haters, Pattison also used the interview to celebrate the franchise’s ability to stay relevant. “I think this resurgence started in Korea and happened a bit like K-pop,” Pattinson explained, drawing parallels to how younger generations can resurrect seemingly niche entertainment.

Robert Pattinson: From Twilight to The Batman

After Twilight, Pattinson deliberately chose challenging roles that showcased his dramatic range. Films like Good Time, The Lighthouse, and The Devil All the Time systematically repositioned him as a serious actor capable of complex, nuanced performances. These carefully curated projects served as a deliberate counterpoint to his teen idol image, proving his commitment to artistic growth and challenging industry stereotypes.

Currently, Pattinson is at another career turning point with two major projects that further cement his versatility. First, he’ll next appear in Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi film Mickey 17, which will be released in April. In Mickey 17, he portrays an expendable astronaut confronting himself during an ice world colonization mission. Pattinson praised director Bong Joon-ho’s distinctive approach, stating, “Bong is probably one of the five directors in the world who can now direct a huge project and turn it into something idiosyncratic, unique, and interesting.”

After that, Pattinson will return to Gotham City for The Batman: Part II, scheduled to begin filming this year for a 2027 release. Director Matt Reeves recently teased that the sequel would “show different sides” of Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne, promising a story that “expands in a way that will show you aspects of the character you never got to see.” The film continues what Warner Bros. has dubbed “The Batman Epic Crime Saga,” which exists separately from James Gunn’s DC Universe continuity.

The Twilight Saga is currently available to stream on Hulu.